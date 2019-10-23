Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Gordon HOWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOWELL, Harry Gordon (Age 89) July 12, 1930 - October 6, 2019 Harry Gordon Howell, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Florence, and his beloved wife Nona of 69 years. Surviving this loss are his children, Cheri, Gordon and Garth, daughters in law, grandchildren and loyal friends. Born in Bend, Oregon, Harry spent his early childhood in Cataldo, Idaho and moved to Spokane to attend Lewis and Clark High School. Harry was a lifelong resident of Spokane. He married his high school sweetheart, Nona, and then enlisted in the Navy at age 19. He served in the Korean War on the USS Curtis stationed in Japan, Hawaii, San Diego and Whidbey Island Washington. Harry trained for submarine detail and served various positions during active duty. Harry participated in the atomic bomb testing at Eniwetok Island in the Pacific. Once leaving the Navy, Harry took over leadership and eventual ownership of the family business, Brooks Clothiers which was the premier men's clothing store in Spokane until 1994. Harry was the consummate family man. He devoted his entire adult life to his wife and children. He had a passion for the outdoors, Spokane Mountaineers and animals (with the exception of snakes) and was the loyal care-giver for many dogs, cats and horses. Upon retirement, he received his pilot's license, studied welding and raised and cared for animals, wild and domestic. But his passion was always with his best friend Nona and his ten-acre patch of heaven. He spent the next twenty-five years caring for Nona and his beloved horses Bay, Kaprice, Tosca, Dallas and Natasha. When Nona became ill, Harry was steadfast in caring for her. Upon her death, while he continued to love to sit on the porch and look out over the pasture, his heart was always with his beloved best friend. Harry crossed over the Rainbow Bridge into the welcoming arms of his wife and his dogs Smokey, Slim, Katie and Spike. Private burial services will be held. Donations in Harry Howell's name may be sent to Full Circle Equine Rehabilitation Center in Colbert, Rivers Wish Animal Sanctuary in Spokane or Double J Dog Ranch Inc in Hauser, Idaho.

