KONSHUK, Harry Gordon (Age 94) 04/19/1925 - 01/24/2020 Harry G. Konshuk passed away in his home in the loving arms of his family in Spangle, WA. Born April 19, 1925 to Henry and Mary Konshuk in Lancaster, WA, Harry graduated from Fairfield High School in 1943 and then served in the U.S. Navy as a throttleman on the aircraft carrier USS Takanis Bay in the Pacific Theatre of WWII. He returned to marry the love of his life, Sylvia Ann Clausen. They shared their charming love for sixty-eight years. A man of prolific experience, Harry farmed proudly, and enjoyed nature as an outdoors-man. Harry had a grand and generous heart. He is preceded in death by his brother Ernest, wife Sylvia, and daughter Cynthia Lou. He is survived by his sister Helen Davitt; children Craig Konshuk (Leslie), Ginger Johnson (John), Jill Culton (Steven), and Brad Konshuk (Lori), as well as thirteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren for whom he is enormously grateful. Harry is noted for his compassion and indelible sense of humor, and his entire family is rich in impassioned memories and fantastic stories. In 1972, Harry was recognized with the title of Resource Conservationist for the State of Washington for his efforts in farming the Palouse. Harry dreamed of flying, and obtained a flight certification in 1974. The Family extends their thanks and gratitude toward Horizon Hospice and the admirable staff for their grace and compassion (donations may be made to 123 W. Cascade Way, Spokane, WA 99208). Graveside memorial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Spangle Cemetery. Military Honors and Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Church (206 W Hamilton Rd, Fairfield WA 99012). Online guestbook at

