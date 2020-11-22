HARP, Harry Harry Harp, age 105, passed away November 12, 2020 at Palouse Country Assisted Living in Fairfield, WA. There will be a private family graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Rosalia, WA. Harry was born on the Shindler farm east of Rosalia to Fred and Sarah Sturgill. He was the 5th of nine children in the family. His family moved to the Seltice area and Harry attended the Seltice Country School. He graduated from Tekoa High School in 1933. Harry farmed with his parents and was a farmer all of his life. In 1942 he joined the Navy during World War II. He was a Machinist Mate 1st Class and served in the Pacific Theater on the USS Sperry. He was honorably discharged in November of 1945. With his machinist training, he was able to invent and patent a leveling device to use on combines in the Palouse hills. In 1955 he married Bernita Thomas who was a widow with two children, Connie and Jim Thomas. He had no children of his own but helped to raise her children. They enjoyed farming and working the soil. Lots of family and friends enjoyed fresh vegetables from their garden. After retiring, they had time for fishing and traveling. They spent winters traveling the United States, Canada, and Mexico in a motor home. They enjoyed trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and Australia and New Zealand. When not traveling, they made their home at the Waterford in Spokane. Survivors include his step-children, Jim Thomas and Connie Delray, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his dight siblings, Lester Harp, John Harp, Ray Harp, Betty Hamlin, Ann Peterson, Ada Picklesimer, Addie Baughman and Ruth Thompson, Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa is caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store