SIRIA, Harry L. (Age 94) Harry L. Siria died peacefully May 14, 2019. Born in Thompson Falls, MT April 4, 1925 to Carl and Olive Siria, Harry spent an adventure filled youth in Thompson Falls and later in Clinton, MT where his Father was a forest ranger. With the advent of WWII, he joined the Navy where he served first as a fire instructor and then was assigned to a fire fighting ship in the Pacific Theatre. Upon his honorable discharge he worked as a fire fighter for the Port of Tacoma. It was in Tacoma he met and married the love of his life Bettie Donovan and the adventure began. While living in Tacoma their children, Darrell and Denise, were born. In 1951 he accepted a position of Fire Captain at the Yakima Training Center. While living in Yakima his life took a major leap forward. On his days off he started a fire extinguisher sales and service company which he later merged with another Yakima company Cascade Fire. In 1957, upon the good advice of his brother Warren, he sold his interest in Cascade Fire, packed up the wife and kids and moved to Spokane to start a new company General Fire Equipment Co. With Bettie running the office and Harry selling and servicing they developed a highly successful business. He was highly regarded in the fire equipment industry and was elected twice as President of the industry trade association NAFED. In 1983 he sold General Fire to his son Darrell. During the mid-70's Harry began another small company, Fire Specialties, selling fire extinguisher parts. He eventually sold this company to his daughter Denise. He also had a company Siria and Associates a commercial development business and also conducted seminars across the country on the successful operation of a fire equipment business. Harry was very civic minded, and he served on the Lilac Festival Committee, the City Council, Spokane Housing Authority and the Spokane Airport Board serving as chairman for two years. After retirement he and Bettie enjoyed traveling, venturing to Europe, the Holy Land, Mexico, Hawaii and began spending Winters in Palm Springs. They spent summers at a cabin up Rock Creek in Montana. As a labor of love, they took an old miners' cabin and turned it into a picture perfect little cabin in the woods where they enjoyed many fishing adventures and the company of visitors who were always welcome. Harry enjoyed golfing and playing cards with the guys. He was active in St. Charles parish for years where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He had a sharp, sarcastic sense of humor and he loved to tell jokes (of all kinds). He was an unforgettable man. He is preceded in death by his parents; all his siblings and their spouses; his wife of 59 years, Bettie; and grandchildren Jennifer and Dylan Siria. He is survived by his son Darrell (Patty) Siria, Spokane; and daughter Denise Siria (Tony Bell), Cheney; Grandchildren Amy Palmore (Sean), Othello, Tricia Womach (Jeremy Johnson), Spokane and Joe Siria, Spokane; Great grandchildren Lillian Womach, Owen Harwood and Brayden Siria; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family expresses gratitude for the excellent care he received at St. Joseph Care Center. A very special thank you to Melissa, Becky, Dan and Ben and Sr. Bernie and Fr. Joe for their comforting words and prayers. Funeral Services will be at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA on Tuesday June 4 with visitation at 10:00 am and the liturgy at 11:00 am. Graveside service will follow. There will be a reception after with the location announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Morning Star Boy's Ranch, 4511 S. Glenrose Rd., Spokane, WA 99223 or Catholic Charities of Spokane. Online tributes at

