Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Samuel "Sam" BABINGTON Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BABINGTON, Harry Samuel, Jr. "Sam" Passed in peace at the age of 92 on November 21st, 2019, surrounded by family. Born June 17, 1927, Sam grew up during the Depression as his family's ninth mouth-to-feed. Upon graduating high school in 1945, Sam joined the war effort, enlisting in the Navy with his buddies. On the GI bill, he attended St. Olaf College, where he sang in the renowned St. Olaf Viking Male Chorus. In the summers, he was a YMCA camp counselor. Sam received his theological training at Luther Seminary in St. Paul Minnesota and received his first call to La Crosse Wisconsin's Olivet Lutheran Church. On December 29, 1956, Sam married fellow St. Olaf graduate Marlys Johnson on the St. Olaf campus. They would be inseparable for 65 years. Sam and Marlys had a boy in 1958 and moved to Moscow, Idaho, where Sam served concurrently as minister of Lutheran churches in Moscow and Genesee Valley. While in Moscow, they added three more children in four years. In 1963, Sam was called to Seattle's Ballard First Lutheran Church. He served on many boards and committees, and devoted much time to visiting people in the hospital and shut-ins. He collaborated on an inter-faith association of Seattle's religious leaders and volunteered at the Seattle Crisis Clinic, taking calls on the suicide line. In 1972, Sam began 20 years of service to Kennewick First Lutheran Church. As his children progressed through school and on to college, Marlys worked as a school nurse. Sam started the Little Treasures Preschool and helped create the Hospice House. He was a member of the Kiwanis/Key Club, served on the Board of Directors for the United Way and on the Board of Regents of the Pacific Lutheran Theological seminary. For 12 years, Sam also served on the national ALC Church Council - the governing body of the American Lutheran Church. While the kids were school-age, Sam and family had one more "home". Most summers, the family spent July at their Priest Lake cabin, where the workaholic minister could leave his responsibilities and professional decorum behind. Upon arrival, Sam would start fishing and stop shaving. Since the cabin lacked a shower or hot water, Sam's presentation deteriorated rapidly. Not suspected of being a minister by the locals, he was just known as that scruffy fella that catches all the fish. And he was okay with that. Remarkable financial managers, Sam and Marlys put four kids through private college - on the salaries of a minister and school nurse - and saved for retirement. In retirement, they travelled extensively, visiting New England, Florida, Hawaii, Britain, Australia, China, and Europe, including their homeland, Norway. Always gregarious in public, Sam talked to anyone. He liked everyone equally and made friends everywhere he went. Sam and Marlys could not go anywhere without running into someone they knew. Sam enjoyed Nat King Cole, cribbage, Sousa marches, and singing. He excelled at outsmarting fish, piano-playing, never losing a game of competitive ailments, shoe-polishing, winter-driving, and inflicting painful puns on his children. He was quick with a joke and slow to admit a mistake. Mischievous even in old age, he always had a twinkle in his eye and something funny to say. Sam fought for what was right and fought for those who couldn't. He was effective in any environment, from guiding the American Lutheran Church to protecting a battered woman. And despite being well-educated, cultured, intelligent, and a leader, Sam was unpretentious. He hung-out with regular guys and did regular things. He was a common man with uncommon ethics, a character with character. And he so loved Marlys. Over the course of his long career, Sam impacted many marriages, many families, and many lives. He helped people be better people. He will be remembered for his faith in Christ and his service to his fellow man. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Agnes; sisters, Irene, Doris, Harriet, Beryl, Florence; and brother, Bill. He is survived by his wife, Marlys; children Dave (Beth) Babington, Becky Anderson, Pete (Jannine) Babington, and Heidi (Robert) Gangi; grandchildren Evan Babington, Jack Babington, Max Anderson, Jake (Kelsey) Anderson, Sam Anderson, Bryn Anderson, Ryan Gangi, Michael Gangi, Kyle Gangi, Courtney Gangi, Dustin (Randi) Rumburg, Mitch Babington, and Josie Babington; grandchildren Lillian Reuter, Theodore Babington, and Mia Rumburg. A memorial service for Pastor Sam will be held Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kennewick First Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kennewick First Lutheran church. Sam's family would like to thank Dr. Parisot and the wonderful staff of Guardian Angels for their care.

BABINGTON, Harry Samuel, Jr. "Sam" Passed in peace at the age of 92 on November 21st, 2019, surrounded by family. Born June 17, 1927, Sam grew up during the Depression as his family's ninth mouth-to-feed. Upon graduating high school in 1945, Sam joined the war effort, enlisting in the Navy with his buddies. On the GI bill, he attended St. Olaf College, where he sang in the renowned St. Olaf Viking Male Chorus. In the summers, he was a YMCA camp counselor. Sam received his theological training at Luther Seminary in St. Paul Minnesota and received his first call to La Crosse Wisconsin's Olivet Lutheran Church. On December 29, 1956, Sam married fellow St. Olaf graduate Marlys Johnson on the St. Olaf campus. They would be inseparable for 65 years. Sam and Marlys had a boy in 1958 and moved to Moscow, Idaho, where Sam served concurrently as minister of Lutheran churches in Moscow and Genesee Valley. While in Moscow, they added three more children in four years. In 1963, Sam was called to Seattle's Ballard First Lutheran Church. He served on many boards and committees, and devoted much time to visiting people in the hospital and shut-ins. He collaborated on an inter-faith association of Seattle's religious leaders and volunteered at the Seattle Crisis Clinic, taking calls on the suicide line. In 1972, Sam began 20 years of service to Kennewick First Lutheran Church. As his children progressed through school and on to college, Marlys worked as a school nurse. Sam started the Little Treasures Preschool and helped create the Hospice House. He was a member of the Kiwanis/Key Club, served on the Board of Directors for the United Way and on the Board of Regents of the Pacific Lutheran Theological seminary. For 12 years, Sam also served on the national ALC Church Council - the governing body of the American Lutheran Church. While the kids were school-age, Sam and family had one more "home". Most summers, the family spent July at their Priest Lake cabin, where the workaholic minister could leave his responsibilities and professional decorum behind. Upon arrival, Sam would start fishing and stop shaving. Since the cabin lacked a shower or hot water, Sam's presentation deteriorated rapidly. Not suspected of being a minister by the locals, he was just known as that scruffy fella that catches all the fish. And he was okay with that. Remarkable financial managers, Sam and Marlys put four kids through private college - on the salaries of a minister and school nurse - and saved for retirement. In retirement, they travelled extensively, visiting New England, Florida, Hawaii, Britain, Australia, China, and Europe, including their homeland, Norway. Always gregarious in public, Sam talked to anyone. He liked everyone equally and made friends everywhere he went. Sam and Marlys could not go anywhere without running into someone they knew. Sam enjoyed Nat King Cole, cribbage, Sousa marches, and singing. He excelled at outsmarting fish, piano-playing, never losing a game of competitive ailments, shoe-polishing, winter-driving, and inflicting painful puns on his children. He was quick with a joke and slow to admit a mistake. Mischievous even in old age, he always had a twinkle in his eye and something funny to say. Sam fought for what was right and fought for those who couldn't. He was effective in any environment, from guiding the American Lutheran Church to protecting a battered woman. And despite being well-educated, cultured, intelligent, and a leader, Sam was unpretentious. He hung-out with regular guys and did regular things. He was a common man with uncommon ethics, a character with character. And he so loved Marlys. Over the course of his long career, Sam impacted many marriages, many families, and many lives. He helped people be better people. He will be remembered for his faith in Christ and his service to his fellow man. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Agnes; sisters, Irene, Doris, Harriet, Beryl, Florence; and brother, Bill. He is survived by his wife, Marlys; children Dave (Beth) Babington, Becky Anderson, Pete (Jannine) Babington, and Heidi (Robert) Gangi; grandchildren Evan Babington, Jack Babington, Max Anderson, Jake (Kelsey) Anderson, Sam Anderson, Bryn Anderson, Ryan Gangi, Michael Gangi, Kyle Gangi, Courtney Gangi, Dustin (Randi) Rumburg, Mitch Babington, and Josie Babington; grandchildren Lillian Reuter, Theodore Babington, and Mia Rumburg. A memorial service for Pastor Sam will be held Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kennewick First Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kennewick First Lutheran church. Sam's family would like to thank Dr. Parisot and the wonderful staff of Guardian Angels for their care. Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close