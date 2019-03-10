Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry WEBSTER. View Sign

WEBSTER, Harry AKA NAMPA! Born April 7th, 1929 to Harry and Nellie Webster in Sheffield, Yorkshire County, England. He passed away on February 8th, 2019 at Pleasant Haven Adult Family Home Spokane, WA where he lived and enjoyed being spoiled by the care givers and other residents since July 2018. Thank you, Dr. Tyler Baker, for your many years of faithful and exceptional caregiving to Harry. Harry attended a health-related school in Derbyshire for one year, healing his lungs. Then he attended school in Sheffield till age 12, school-leaving age. His first job was with Rolls Royce, cleaning, polishing and moving cars in and out of the show rooms. Until he turned 18, he worked for various automotive jobs eventually becoming an automotive mechanic. He was ten years old when WWII broke out. He had a war hero, Duane Beeson, a fighter pilot from Boise, Idaho. As a boy, Harry wrote a letter to the Mayor of Boise asking about Duane. The mayor passed the letter on to Duane's parents who wrote to Harry explaining that Duane, their only son, had passed away of an aneurism. The letter is in the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, ID. At age 18, Harry joined The Royal Airforce where he was trained as an airplane mechanic. In the RAF, he was sent to Eritrea to monitor the handing over from Italy to Ethiopia. There he was introduced to the Italian language and opera. In 1955 he retired from the RAF. Sponsored by the Beeson family, Harry moved to San Francisco getting a job at United Airlines at SFO where he was an airplane mechanic for 31 years. He challenged many college classes at College of Marin and began studying accounting, advanced mathematics, and Italian. His love of opera continued his entire life. In 1957 he married his beautiful Reggie. They had one son, Geoff. Reggie passed away in 1975. Harry and his family lived in the Bay Area. Geoff met his lovely bride, Bridget, at college in California. Being from Spokane, she suggested they raise their three children, Ellen, Elizabeth, and Colin in Spokane. In 1999 Harry married his love, Linda. In 2001 they retired, Harry from Real Estate and Linda from the County of Marin. They hadn't decided what was next and then 9/11 happened. Harry wanted to be near Geoff so Harry and Linda moved to Spokane Christmas Day 2001. In 2017 Harry's great grandson, Benjamin, was born. Harry was a motorcycle racer having raced at Daytona, Laguna Seca, and the Isle of Man. He was a footballer (soccer) player in England, Eritrea, and for the San Francisco Scotties. He received his coaching license from San Francisco State University and coached in the Bay Area and Spokane. Harry raced many marathons and the famous Dipsea Race from Mill Valley over Mount Tamalpias down to Stinson Beach (7 miles). In 1992 he ran the Double Dipsea (14 miles). Harry is survived by his wife Linda, son Geoff (Bridget), grandchildren Ellen, Elizabeth and Colin, great grandson Benjamin, sister Mary in Derbyshire, cousins in Yorkshire. Harry wore bowties, was a ballroom dancer, a Dixieland jazz fan, danced the Balboa, and a fan of The Hot Club of Spokane. Harry had a terrific sense of humour. Harry was a softly-spoken, kind, gentle, and loving man. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 19th at 1:30pm at Sunset Chapel in Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W Wellesley Ave., Spokane. In lieu of flowers any contribution to Hospice of Spokane would be greatly appreciated. They were there for Harry 'til the very end! 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99203 (509)279-2653

WEBSTER, Harry AKA NAMPA! Born April 7th, 1929 to Harry and Nellie Webster in Sheffield, Yorkshire County, England. He passed away on February 8th, 2019 at Pleasant Haven Adult Family Home Spokane, WA where he lived and enjoyed being spoiled by the care givers and other residents since July 2018. Thank you, Dr. Tyler Baker, for your many years of faithful and exceptional caregiving to Harry. Harry attended a health-related school in Derbyshire for one year, healing his lungs. Then he attended school in Sheffield till age 12, school-leaving age. His first job was with Rolls Royce, cleaning, polishing and moving cars in and out of the show rooms. Until he turned 18, he worked for various automotive jobs eventually becoming an automotive mechanic. He was ten years old when WWII broke out. He had a war hero, Duane Beeson, a fighter pilot from Boise, Idaho. As a boy, Harry wrote a letter to the Mayor of Boise asking about Duane. The mayor passed the letter on to Duane's parents who wrote to Harry explaining that Duane, their only son, had passed away of an aneurism. The letter is in the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, ID. At age 18, Harry joined The Royal Airforce where he was trained as an airplane mechanic. In the RAF, he was sent to Eritrea to monitor the handing over from Italy to Ethiopia. There he was introduced to the Italian language and opera. In 1955 he retired from the RAF. Sponsored by the Beeson family, Harry moved to San Francisco getting a job at United Airlines at SFO where he was an airplane mechanic for 31 years. He challenged many college classes at College of Marin and began studying accounting, advanced mathematics, and Italian. His love of opera continued his entire life. In 1957 he married his beautiful Reggie. They had one son, Geoff. Reggie passed away in 1975. Harry and his family lived in the Bay Area. Geoff met his lovely bride, Bridget, at college in California. Being from Spokane, she suggested they raise their three children, Ellen, Elizabeth, and Colin in Spokane. In 1999 Harry married his love, Linda. In 2001 they retired, Harry from Real Estate and Linda from the County of Marin. They hadn't decided what was next and then 9/11 happened. Harry wanted to be near Geoff so Harry and Linda moved to Spokane Christmas Day 2001. In 2017 Harry's great grandson, Benjamin, was born. Harry was a motorcycle racer having raced at Daytona, Laguna Seca, and the Isle of Man. He was a footballer (soccer) player in England, Eritrea, and for the San Francisco Scotties. He received his coaching license from San Francisco State University and coached in the Bay Area and Spokane. Harry raced many marathons and the famous Dipsea Race from Mill Valley over Mount Tamalpias down to Stinson Beach (7 miles). In 1992 he ran the Double Dipsea (14 miles). Harry is survived by his wife Linda, son Geoff (Bridget), grandchildren Ellen, Elizabeth and Colin, great grandson Benjamin, sister Mary in Derbyshire, cousins in Yorkshire. Harry wore bowties, was a ballroom dancer, a Dixieland jazz fan, danced the Balboa, and a fan of The Hot Club of Spokane. Harry had a terrific sense of humour. Harry was a softly-spoken, kind, gentle, and loving man. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 19th at 1:30pm at Sunset Chapel in Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W Wellesley Ave., Spokane. In lieu of flowers any contribution to Hospice of Spokane would be greatly appreciated. They were there for Harry 'til the very end! 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99203 (509)279-2653 Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close