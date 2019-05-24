Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry WHITE Jr.. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE, Harry, Jr. Harry White, Jr., passed away at home on Friday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born February 18, 1932 in Portland, Oregon, the only child of Harry and Elva White. While growing up in the Lents neighborhood of east Portland, he attended Gresham High School, graduating in 1950. He fell in love with a fellow student, Betty Shepard, with whom he also worked at a local bakery. They were married on November 10, 1950 at Bethel Baptist Church in Portland. They welcomed their first child, Randy Lee, in 1951, and were devastated by his death from leukemia two years later. Their daughter, Jan, was born in 1955, and son Michael completed their family in 1960. Harry continued to work for the bakery for 13 years, and then attended the American Institute of Baking in Chicago. After graduating, he began a long career with Wonder Bread Hostess Cake that took him and his family to manage bakeries in Chicago, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Spokane, where their son and daughter graduated from Shadle Park High School, and then on to Seattle and Connecticut, where he served as a regional manager overseeing 14 bakeries on the east coast. He retired in 1989, and he and Betty returned to Spokane, where they have lived since, involved at Audubon Park United Methodist Church. Harry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty, at home in Spokane, and their son Michael and his wife Susan White, of North Richland Hills, Texas, as well as grandchildren Aubree, Taylor, and Harrison, and great-grandchildren Oliver, Mycah, Brave, Ryder, Evangeline, and Keanu. He was preceded in death by son Randy and daughter Jan. A Memorial Service for Harry will be on Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 pm at Audubon Park United Methodist Church, 3908 N Driscoll Blvd, Spokane. Memorial gifts would be welcomed for the Spokane , 1403 S. Grand Blvd., #202S, Spokane, WA 99203. GUESTBOOK:

