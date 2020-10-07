WALLER, Harvey A. (Age 76) Passed away peacefully, September 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife Connie, of 50 years, and his two loving daughters Alyssa Demir (Hal) and Erica Naccarato, and four adoring grandchildren Alayna and Adam Demir, Shaun and Kyle Naccarato. He is also survived by his three sisters Julie, Helen and Lou Ella. Harvey served in the Army as a Paratrooper stationed in Germany. He started his plumbing apprenticeship in 1970, working many years with his brother Darroll (Skip). Harvey loved hunting and fishing until he was diagnosed with M.S. Mass will be held at: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Deer Park on October 16, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to the Spokane Humane Society.



