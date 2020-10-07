1/1
Harvey A. WALLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALLER, Harvey A. (Age 76) Passed away peacefully, September 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife Connie, of 50 years, and his two loving daughters Alyssa Demir (Hal) and Erica Naccarato, and four adoring grandchildren Alayna and Adam Demir, Shaun and Kyle Naccarato. He is also survived by his three sisters Julie, Helen and Lou Ella. Harvey served in the Army as a Paratrooper stationed in Germany. He started his plumbing apprenticeship in 1970, working many years with his brother Darroll (Skip). Harvey loved hunting and fishing until he was diagnosed with M.S. Mass will be held at: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Deer Park on October 16, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to the Spokane Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved