HAGEN, Harvey Rollan Harvey Rollan Hagen, 86, of Spokane Valley, Washington died July 14, 2019 at Hospice House of Spokane (thank you Hospice House). Harv was born the son of Halvor P. and Anna M. (Larson) Hagen, on August 28, 1932 in Portland, ND. He grew up and attended school in Portland, ND, served in the Air Force during the Korean War and went to college via the GI Bill at Luther College (Iowa) and Mayville State Teachers' College (ND). His teaching career took him from North Dakota to Wyoming, Oregon, and finally Washington. He married his forever friend Mabel (Campbell) Hagen in 1962 and had three children together; Lance, Jennie, and Barb. Harv is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dennis and Horace Hagen. He is survived to carry on his cantankerous spirit by his wife, Mabel, their three children and son-in-law Ed Cashmere, loving granddaughters Ada, Cora, and Mae; cousin Marvin and Ruthie Hagen and family, many relatives on the Campbell side of the family and an extended school family and lifetime friends from all the states he lived, most recently, Central Valley, Freeman, St. Joseph's parish in Rockford, and L'Arche of Spokane. Funeral Mass: Saturday, July 27th 11am, St. Mary's Catholic Church Spokane Valley, WA. Reception to follow in Rockford at St. Joseph Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to L'Arche Spokane, 703 E. Nora Ave. Spokane, WA 99207.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 21 to July 24, 2019