HENSON, Harvey S. (Age 87) Of Spokane, Washington, passed away July 20, 2019 in Spokane. He was born December 14, 1931 in Topeka, Kansas. He worked for Kaiser Aluminum for over 30 years and was devout member of the Catholic Church. He is survived by his son, Isaac J. Henson. Grandchildren, Tanner Henson and Mary Spencer. Brothers, Sam Henson and Marcell Henson. Sister, Nellie Henson. Nephews, Robert and Cecil Henson. Niece, Debra Canady. Great-grandchildren, Julius Henson and Maliah Spencer. A Rosary service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Spokane followed by a funeral Mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. There will be a reception following the Mass. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Worley, Idaho.

HENSON, Harvey S. (Age 87) Of Spokane, Washington, passed away July 20, 2019 in Spokane. He was born December 14, 1931 in Topeka, Kansas. He worked for Kaiser Aluminum for over 30 years and was devout member of the Catholic Church. He is survived by his son, Isaac J. Henson. Grandchildren, Tanner Henson and Mary Spencer. Brothers, Sam Henson and Marcell Henson. Sister, Nellie Henson. Nephews, Robert and Cecil Henson. Niece, Debra Canady. Great-grandchildren, Julius Henson and Maliah Spencer. A Rosary service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Spokane followed by a funeral Mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. There will be a reception following the Mass. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Worley, Idaho. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 24, 2019

