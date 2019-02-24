Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HANEY, Hattie Josephine "Josie" Hattie Josephine "Josie" Haney (94), beloved Mother and greatly admired by her children, entered into her eternal rest on February 19, 2019. Josephine was born to John and Hazel Fremstad in the township of Barr Butte, Hanks, North Dakota. She attended the Barr Butte country school and graduated from high school in Hanks. She attended business school in Bismark, ND. Josephine is survived by her eight children: Robert Haney, Springfield, MO, Marlys Meece, Richard Haney, Roland Haney, Melinda James, Roger Haney, Merrie Jean Mousseau and Michele Banks all of Spokane. She has fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, parents John and Hazel Fremstad, brother John Fremstad and sisters Eleanor Fremstad, Olive Greve, Laurel Olson, Phyllis Reed and sister-in-law Donna Fremstad. Josephine is survived by four siblings. Norma Glass Brown, Independence, MO, Donald Fremstad, Kearnysville, WV, Carol Jackson, San Antonio, TX and Mary Mitchell, Lacona, Iowa. Josephine was a Charter Member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She became a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in 2010. Widowed at the age of 43, she supported her family working 17 years for School District 81 in the Cafeteria Program, retiring in 1990. Fairwood Assisted Living became her home where she was a resident for 13 of her retirement years. She loved her home at Fairwood and was loved by the staff at Fairwood! Many thanks to all the staff who, over the years, provided loving care to our Mom. And to Mike, Josie's forever friend, a special thank you! And lest we forget - mirror, mirror on the wall, she was, to us, the most beautiful Mom of all. A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home from 11 am to 4 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada, Spokane, WA. Memorials in Josie's name may be made to Hospice of Spokane or Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

HANEY, Hattie Josephine "Josie" Hattie Josephine "Josie" Haney (94), beloved Mother and greatly admired by her children, entered into her eternal rest on February 19, 2019. Josephine was born to John and Hazel Fremstad in the township of Barr Butte, Hanks, North Dakota. She attended the Barr Butte country school and graduated from high school in Hanks. She attended business school in Bismark, ND. Josephine is survived by her eight children: Robert Haney, Springfield, MO, Marlys Meece, Richard Haney, Roland Haney, Melinda James, Roger Haney, Merrie Jean Mousseau and Michele Banks all of Spokane. She has fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, parents John and Hazel Fremstad, brother John Fremstad and sisters Eleanor Fremstad, Olive Greve, Laurel Olson, Phyllis Reed and sister-in-law Donna Fremstad. Josephine is survived by four siblings. Norma Glass Brown, Independence, MO, Donald Fremstad, Kearnysville, WV, Carol Jackson, San Antonio, TX and Mary Mitchell, Lacona, Iowa. Josephine was a Charter Member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She became a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in 2010. Widowed at the age of 43, she supported her family working 17 years for School District 81 in the Cafeteria Program, retiring in 1990. Fairwood Assisted Living became her home where she was a resident for 13 of her retirement years. She loved her home at Fairwood and was loved by the staff at Fairwood! Many thanks to all the staff who, over the years, provided loving care to our Mom. And to Mike, Josie's forever friend, a special thank you! And lest we forget - mirror, mirror on the wall, she was, to us, the most beautiful Mom of all. A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home from 11 am to 4 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada, Spokane, WA. Memorials in Josie's name may be made to Hospice of Spokane or Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Funeral Home Alexander Family Heritage Funeral Home

100 Albert Gallatin Avenue

Gallatin , TN 37066

615-452-7115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close