HAUCK, Hayden Vance Hayden Vance Hauck "Glo, Glo-Toro" age 27, of Hillyard, Washington left us on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. Hayden was a lively, rambunctious force of nature and a gentle soul who made an impression everywhere he went. Hayden had vigor for life that infused those around him with happiness and excitement. He was a gamer playing World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Mario Party acquiring friends from all over including Pennsylvania. He enjoyed spending his time exploring nature through hiking, camping, boating, tubing, the rock slides. His long legs and endless endurance made him impossible to keep up with. One of his main loves was skiing and he spent the winter months traveling to Schweitzer and Mt. Spokane and checking the snow report. His passion was park skiing where he would spend time practicing and mastering his technique, earning him two separate competitive awards at Mt. Spokane as well as just being a bad-ass skier. He was a perfectionist by nature, using his creative talents to create outstanding art with his mother and grandmother. He was known for his outlandish and vivacious sense of humor, invoking shock, awe, and laughter. He loved spending his time volunteering and making others come with him. Hayden had a strong sense of honor and integrity that left little time for those who indulged in laziness, self-pity, or back-stabbing gossip. Hayden was a head tuner, a gorgeous 6'4", blonde and blue-eyed hunk living his life and expressing himself through his fashion, beauty make-up, shocking vocabulary and opinions. Hayden was fiercely devoted to and protective of family and loved ones, inspiring many around him to do and be better. Hayden was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Phyllis and Dale Hauck, step-grandpa Lester Hauck and cousin Billie VanEaton. Hayden is survived by his love and life partner Michael Yetter; his beautiful mother Karla and "Whoa-Doggie" father Mark Hauck; his sister Kayla (Joshua Goodman); nieces Paige and Paisley Goodman; maternal grandparents Donna and Clyde Graham, and a huge loving extended family full of cousins, aunts, and uncles which made family gatherings a rowdy hoot. A last viewing will be held Saturday the 18th of January at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA from 12pm to 4pm. Hayden's Celebration of Life will be Sunday the 19th of Janurary at Center Place Fireside Lounge, 2426 N. Discovery Pl., Spokane Valley, WA at 11am to 3pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 15, 2020