St Stephens Episcopal Church
5720 S Perry St
Spokane, WA 99223
BROWN, Hazel Florene July 23, 1924 - November 20, 2019 Hazel Florene Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Hospice House in Spokane, Washington on November 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her family as she went home to join her husband, sisters, and loved ones who had transitioned before her. She is survived by her daughter Debby, son Brad, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Please join Hazel's family in celebrating her life at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 5720 S. Perry St., Spokane, Washington on Sunday, December 1, at 2:00. A reception will be held following.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019
