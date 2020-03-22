|
SKELTON, Hazel M. (Age 100) Hazel Mildred Skelton passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Contentment Adult Family Home in Bellevue, WA. She was born 100 years ago on November 2, 1919, on a farm in Gifford, Idaho, to Homer and Hazel Buis. In 1940 Robert Skelton and Hazel were married in Lewiston, Idaho. During World War II, Hazel worked for a meat market in Pasco, WA. Following the war, Hazel, Bob, as well as their children moved back to Lewiston, and Hazel worked for J.C. Penney. In 1955, Hazel and Bob moved to Spokane with their three children. In Spokane, she worked for Thrifty Drugs and First National Bank. Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored them. She is survived by her three children, Gary (Cheryl), Douglas (Kathleen) along with Colleen (David); as well as three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five step grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and four step great-great-grandchildren, in addition to all of her extended family and friends. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that remembrances should go to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, or to your personal favorite charity. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the families online guest book at Hennessey's Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Hennessey Funeral Home on Division Street.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020