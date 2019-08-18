Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Mae (Krupke) SCHOLER. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

SCHOLER, Hazel Mae (Krupke) Hazel Mae Scholer was escorted to her heavenly home August 13, 2019 when she passed peacefully in her sleep. Hazel was born at Denny Station in Edwall, Wash-ington on January 31, 1922. She grew up on the Arno Krupke farm where there was a lot of work and a lot of fun. The family played instruments and sang together. Hazel played the violin. Hazel graduated from Reardan High School in 1940 and was immediately recruited by the Superintendent to work in the office. Soon after she started a job at the Reardan ONB Bank, she married Herman Scholer on Nov 9, 1942 in Rantoul, IL where the local paper said the reception was held at the "Martin Hole" instead of the Martin Hotel. Herman left for his military assignment in Alaska and Hazel kept working at the bank. When Herman returned to L.A. for R and R Hazel joined him and immediately found a job in a bank for two weeks before they moved to Denver where she found a new bank job. When Herman retired they moved back to Reardan where Hazel worked at the Post Office and had her first baby, Donna. When Herman was called back into service and stationed at Fairchild they bought a house in Moran Prairie and Hazel worked as cashier as a bank in Spokane. Her second child, Karen was born in 1951 and third child Julie was born in 1954. The family moved back to Reardan in 1957 where they lived until 1963, when Herman was transferred to Bermuda for three years. Hazel found work there in the base BX, and when Herman was transferred to Topeka, Kansas she found work at the local Arlan's department store and the base BX. When Herman retired and was tying up loose ends in Kansas, Hazel loved to stay busy. When she returned from Kansas she worked for a short time in the post office in Cheney but when her grandchildren started arriving on the scene, she traded her lifelong career working outside the home to one where she cared for her grandchildren. She dearly loved attending their sporting events, musical events and was the quintessential recycler, using scraps of material and yarn to create quilts, rugs, and toys for her grandchildren. Hazel has loved the Lord for her whole life. She was an active member of the Reardan Evangelical United Brethren Church (now the United Methodist Church) serving as Financial Secretary, SS Secretary, and teacher, VBS teacher, and singing alto in the church choir. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband Herman and is survied by a large family by whom she is dearly loved: three daughters and sons-in-law Donna (and Dave) Goble, Karen (and Jack) Soliday, and Julie (and Mike) Ernesti; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service for Hazel Saturday, August 24 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reardan United Methodist Church, 155 S. Oak St., Reardan, Washington. A family burial will precede the service at the Reardan Cemetery. The family would like to thank Able Adult Family Home, expecially Dick and Judy, for their compassionate care of Hazel for the past 2 1/2 years. Memorials may be made to the Reardan United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Reardan, Washington 99029 where Hazel's heart has always been. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

