Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather Elise SUGG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUGG, Heather Elise (Harrison) 7/7/1973 - 9/18/2019 Heather Elise Sugg (Harrison) born in Spokane, WA and raised in Chewelah, WA and more recently of Federal Way, WA, passed away last Wednesday morning, after nearly a 10-year battle with a brain tumor. Heather was at her home with family and close friends. Heather is survived by her loving husband John; daughter Elise and her husband Nick, son James, son Spencer, daughter Paige, and her two loving companion Yorkies, Kona and Maximus. Heather is also survived by her father Robert Martin (Bob) Harrison, her mother Lillian Marjorie (Gallagher) "Peach" Harrison; her brother Michael Harrison his wife Susan and daughters Chanel and MaKayla, her brother Mitchell Harrison his wife Barbara and son Remington and daughter Sydnie; her sister Elizabeth Harrison, and her sister Susan Harrison. Heather grew up in a farm family and attended Chewelah schools and she excelled in athletics. She had an excellent work ethic on the farm and at the various jobs she had growing up. A friend to everyone, young and old, she was full of life with a smile and presence that would light up the room. Heather spent much of her adulthood as a professional homemaker raising her four children and caring for the household, additionally, Heather was a long-time youth basketball coach in the Chewelah and Federal Way communities ranging from young kids to high school varsity level. Heather mentored many fine players as if they were her own kids. Heather also was a fine athlete and spent many hours playing basketball competitively every chance she could get and loved it with great passion! Heather also loved travelling with her family, mainly to Maui, Pacific Beach and Disneyland! Heather was an active member of the community participating in many local activities in the schools and for the youth of the community. Upon her diagnosis of brain cancer, she became a big advocate, voice, and fundraiser for others in need from brain cancer diagnosis. From this her mantra "Attitude is Everything" and the "Heather's Headcases" support group was founded! There will be a Celebration of Life open house to celebrate Heather's life with family and friends on Sunday, October 6th, 2019, from 1:00pm to 7;00pm at the Brown's Point Improvement Club, 201 Ton A Wan Da Ave NE, Tacoma, WA 98422.

SUGG, Heather Elise (Harrison) 7/7/1973 - 9/18/2019 Heather Elise Sugg (Harrison) born in Spokane, WA and raised in Chewelah, WA and more recently of Federal Way, WA, passed away last Wednesday morning, after nearly a 10-year battle with a brain tumor. Heather was at her home with family and close friends. Heather is survived by her loving husband John; daughter Elise and her husband Nick, son James, son Spencer, daughter Paige, and her two loving companion Yorkies, Kona and Maximus. Heather is also survived by her father Robert Martin (Bob) Harrison, her mother Lillian Marjorie (Gallagher) "Peach" Harrison; her brother Michael Harrison his wife Susan and daughters Chanel and MaKayla, her brother Mitchell Harrison his wife Barbara and son Remington and daughter Sydnie; her sister Elizabeth Harrison, and her sister Susan Harrison. Heather grew up in a farm family and attended Chewelah schools and she excelled in athletics. She had an excellent work ethic on the farm and at the various jobs she had growing up. A friend to everyone, young and old, she was full of life with a smile and presence that would light up the room. Heather spent much of her adulthood as a professional homemaker raising her four children and caring for the household, additionally, Heather was a long-time youth basketball coach in the Chewelah and Federal Way communities ranging from young kids to high school varsity level. Heather mentored many fine players as if they were her own kids. Heather also was a fine athlete and spent many hours playing basketball competitively every chance she could get and loved it with great passion! Heather also loved travelling with her family, mainly to Maui, Pacific Beach and Disneyland! Heather was an active member of the community participating in many local activities in the schools and for the youth of the community. Upon her diagnosis of brain cancer, she became a big advocate, voice, and fundraiser for others in need from brain cancer diagnosis. From this her mantra "Attitude is Everything" and the "Heather's Headcases" support group was founded! There will be a Celebration of Life open house to celebrate Heather's life with family and friends on Sunday, October 6th, 2019, from 1:00pm to 7;00pm at the Brown's Point Improvement Club, 201 Ton A Wan Da Ave NE, Tacoma, WA 98422. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close