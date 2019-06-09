Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hector M. BERROTERAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERROTERAN, Hector M. Aug. 28, 1933 - May 26, 2019 Hector Berroteran of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Hector was born on August 28, 1933, in Los Angeles, CA. Hector was proud to served in the Air Force, Fairchild and Guam, for Base Supply form 1952 1956, afterward working for Montgomery Ward as dock foreman. In 1967, Hector became a Hairdresser, owning his own business, Status West for over 40 years, until 2011 when he moved the business home. Besides being a Hairdresser, Hector's other passions were building and remodeling structures, traveling to Mexico, and working part time for Avis/Budget Car Rental Group for nine years. Hector loved to meet people and had a unique ability of making all those he knew feel special. He shared 43 beautiful years with the love of his life, Donna, and they were married in 1993. Hector was preceded in death by his parents, Marcelino and Rebecca Berroteran, son Jon Berroteran, brothers Ben and Raul Berroteran, and sister Juliet Medina. He is survived by his loving wife Donna; sons Mike (Laura) Berroteran, David Nichols, Vaughn (Teresa) Rickman; seven grandchildren Amy (Mike) Parks, Jon Berroteran, Danielle (Todd) Ellsworth, Gina McAndrews, Braxton Nichols, Kamren and Vanesa Rickman; six great-grandchildren Andrew, Michaela, Kyle, and Heidi Parks; Tannor McAndrews and Julian Stephens, also several nieces and nephews. Hector will be loved and missed by all, but never forgotten. Our family would like to thank the VA Hospital for all their love and support during his illness and final days; and caregivers Sandy and Corinne, who were so loving and patient to Hector at our home. A Veteran Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Spokane VA Medical Center.

