BERROTERAN, Hector M. Hector Berroteran of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Hector was born on August 28, 1933 in Los Angeles, CA. A Veteran Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd,, Medical Lake, WA. If attending, the cemetery requests to please arrive at least 20 minutes early for the procession. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Shriners Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd., Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Spokane VA Medical Center for their love and support during his final days.

