GREENE, Hedley Wilfred "Lea" Hedley "Lea" Wilfred Greene, born April 19, 1946 died October 1st of esophageal cancer. Lea was born in Victoria, B.C. and moved to the US when he was eight years old. He moved with his family to several locations in the United States before settling in Seattle where he attended Bothell High School. After high school, Lea attended Stanford University and the University of Washington, where he received a degree in business. While going to school at the University of Washington he worked at Northwest Hospital where he met the love of his life Nurse Anna Mae "Bugs" Ness. They married in 1968 and were married for 52 years at the date of his passing. Bachelor's degree in hand, Lea entered the U.S. Air Force and served five years of active duty. While stationed at Westover AFB, he continued his education and received a Masters in Business from Western New England College, and finished his Airforce career at Fairchild AFB in Spokane. Lea enrolled in Gonzaga University Law School and continued to serve in the Air National Guard for 23 years and retired as a Full Bird Colonel. Lea passed his bar exam and practiced law at several firms in Spokane during which he also earned his Masters Degree in Tax and in 2002, joined D.A. Davidson & Co. as the Director of Wealth Planning. He loved his job and colleagues and continued to work until his death. Lea was very active and preferred to either be golfing, sailing, fly fishing or most any outdoor activity. But his passions in life included his wife "Bugs," his two daughters, his grandsons and many very special long time friends. He loved attending his grandsons' sports and activities rain or shine he would not miss a game or performance. Lea was committed to his Christian faith and lived it each day. He was such a good example for his children and grandchildren, whom he adored. His friends were many and he valued them immensely. Lea and Bugs enjoyed their longstanding marriage and grew their family. They had two wonderful daughters, Mara Lea Greene Geffken and Brieanna Joy Greene Oneal; and two outstanding sons-in-law, Daryl T. Geffken and Brent J. Oneal. His children gave him four precious grandsons: Tyler J. Geffken, Justin R. Geffken, Oliver J. Oneal, and Anderson J. Oneal. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be remembered as a special, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Lea was preceded in death by his parents, Justin and Joy Greene (Justin was the first hospital administrator of Northwest Hospital in Seattle), brother Noel Greene - and sister Lynn Giddens. He has a sister Lisa Sharp and brother-in law Steve Sharp and a brother Mark Greene as well as several nieces and a nephew. Due to COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Youth for Christ (P.O. Box 9979, Spokane, WA 99209) and Union Gospel Mission (P.O. Box 4066, Spokane, WA 99220-0066) in his name.



