CALLOWAY, Helen A. (Dutchak) (Age 81) Helen A. Calloway, 81, passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2019 surrounded by family. Helen is survived by sisters Evie Hunter and Avie Trimble of Wapato, WA; daughters Lisa Krein (Ron), Debbie Maley (Patrick) and Tammy LaFrance, all of Spokane, WA; grandchildren Tara Hennessy, Shaelyn LaFrance and Riley Maley, great-grandchildren Kiera and Parker Hennessy. Helen was born October 28, 1937 in Spokane, WA to Mr. and Mrs. John Dutchak. She graduated from Marycliff High School in 1956. She worked at Casey's Restaurant for over 30 years, and made many lasting friendships there. She loved spending quality time with her family. She enjoyed painting, sewing and working in her garden where she spent many happy hours. Her yard was the envy of the neighborhood. She also enjoyed watching horse racing on TV, and never missed the Kentucky Derby. A private family service will be held. There will be a separate celebration of life held at a later date.

