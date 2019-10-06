Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen A. PIPPENGER. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

PIPPENGER, Helen A. Born July 23, 1928 in Kalispell, Montana. She attended Sheridan Grade School, Libby Junior High and graduated from Rogers High School in June 1946. Helen met her future husband, Al Pippenger at Cook's Roller Rink. Al was stationed at Geiger Field. He served in the Army Air Force and went to the South Pacific in World War II. He returned home in 1946 and he and Helen were married July 24, 1946. They moved to Chicago, Illinois where they both got jobs. Not caring for Chicago, they moved back to Spokane where they raised their children. Al and Helen had eight children: Barbara Garvey, James Pippenger, Judith Zimmerly, Gerald Pippenger (deceased), Steven Pippenger, Dale Pippenger, Marlene Canthon and Barry Pippenger. They had about 27 grandchildren. Helen worked 22 1/2 years in Food Service for District 81. She liked travelling, camping and crocheting. Viewing will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10am to 4:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home. She belonged to Shadle Park Presbyterian Church where services will be held on October 8, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will be at Pines Cemetery. Mom was Loved and will be greatly missed.

