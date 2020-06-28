WESTON, Helen Ann Helen Ann Weston, a lifetime, Spokane area resident, and much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away from natural causes on June 18th. She was 86. Raised on a farm on Paradise Prairie, she graduated from Cheney High School and later moved to Spokane with her husband, Jac Duaine Inglis. Together they raised four daughters, Debra Inglis (Ken Baber), Christine Inglis (Steve Copple), Patty Murphy (Patrick) and Penny Lynberg (Rich), built a new home near Colbert, and started a successful scuba diving business. Although Duaine tragically died in an airplane accident, she carried-on and developed a keen business sense and supported her four daughters as the Secretary to the Nursing Director at Holy Family Hospital and later as the Secretary to admissions director at Whitworth College and Spokane Community College. She proudly guided her daughters life-long bonds with one another while passing along her love of nature and incredible work ethic. Helen loved plants, dogs and animals, and was an avid gardener. While living later-on in north Spokane, her yard was the envy of the neighborhood and she was locally famous for her roses. In 1997 she was honored and included in Spokane's Associated Garden Clubs' annual showcase of gardens, and her beautiful yard provided the settings for Debbie Mumm's 2003 quilt book, 'Quilts from a Gardener's Journal.' She was an avid member of the Whitworth water aerobics family and made many lifelong friends from the group. Also a world traveler, with either her sister Rosemarie Zaring, daughters or friends, she meticulously documented travel adventures with charming photographs and stories that were enjoyed by her grandchildrenBenjamin Black (Jolene), Sara Wright (Jason), Lindsay Smith (Cameron), Megan Snyder (Chris), Whitney Tampion (Jordan), Kate Baber (Jay Blackburn) and Andrew Baber; and, great-grandchildrenAvery, Lane, Wesley, Harper, Lukas, Hadley, Logan and Finn. The family asks that remembrances be sent to Mid City Concerns/Meals on Wheels: 1222 W 2nd Ave. Spokane WA 99201. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 28, 3:00-7:00 p.m at Ball and Dodd Chapel. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park at a graveside service: June 29, 2020 -10:30 a.m. 5200 W Wellesley Ave. Spokane, WA 99205



