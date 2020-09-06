REPP, Helen C. Helen C. Repp passed away peacefully September 3, 2020. Survived by her children Steven Repp, Jill Raschko, Ruth Avery, Timothy Repp, Thomas Repp and Sara Holst. Helen had six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen wanted the best for all her family, working tirelessly. She enjoyed quilting, giving them away and entering them into quilting shows that gained winning ribbons over the years.



