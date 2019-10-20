Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Christina MALONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MALONE, Helen Christina (Age 79) June 17, 1940 - October 18, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, oma, sister, aunt, friend to many, and a long standing member of the St. Thomas More Parrish. Helen was born in Spokane, Washington on June 17, 1940 and went home to the Lord on October 18, 2019. Helen began her career as a hair dresser, put herself through Community College and went on to work at Medical Service Corporation retiring after 17 years. She was then a volunteer for United Way followed by working several years for Joseph Cooney Legal Services as the office manager. She then served 10 years on the Board of Trustees for Spokane Community Colleges, including serving as the President of the State Board for Community Colleges. Helen was the matriarch of a large extended family. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frank, son Robert (Vicky), daughters Kelly, Shelley, Kathy, and Kim (Mike), grandchildren Robert (Cassondra), Jennifer (Jack), Heather (Ben), Jeff (Tasha), Tawnie (Brandon), Chrissy, Kaitie, Jordan, 14 great-grandchildren, her brother Forest, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a Vigil service Thursday, October 24th at 7pm, and a funeral mass Friday, October 25th at 4pm. Both services will be held at St. Thomas More Parrish, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way. A reception will immeadiately follow the funeral mass. To leave an online condolence to Helen's family please visit

MALONE, Helen Christina (Age 79) June 17, 1940 - October 18, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, oma, sister, aunt, friend to many, and a long standing member of the St. Thomas More Parrish. Helen was born in Spokane, Washington on June 17, 1940 and went home to the Lord on October 18, 2019. Helen began her career as a hair dresser, put herself through Community College and went on to work at Medical Service Corporation retiring after 17 years. She was then a volunteer for United Way followed by working several years for Joseph Cooney Legal Services as the office manager. She then served 10 years on the Board of Trustees for Spokane Community Colleges, including serving as the President of the State Board for Community Colleges. Helen was the matriarch of a large extended family. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frank, son Robert (Vicky), daughters Kelly, Shelley, Kathy, and Kim (Mike), grandchildren Robert (Cassondra), Jennifer (Jack), Heather (Ben), Jeff (Tasha), Tawnie (Brandon), Chrissy, Kaitie, Jordan, 14 great-grandchildren, her brother Forest, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a Vigil service Thursday, October 24th at 7pm, and a funeral mass Friday, October 25th at 4pm. Both services will be held at St. Thomas More Parrish, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way. A reception will immeadiately follow the funeral mass. To leave an online condolence to Helen's family please visit www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close