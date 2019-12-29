AVERY, Helen Christine (Age 74) Helen Christine Avery entered into rest on December 19, 2019. Helen was born to Charles and Vera Dalby on December 21, 1944 in Kettering, Northamptonshire, England. In 1967 she moved to Creston, B.C. where she meet her husband David. David and Helen moved to Spokane in 1974 and were married in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Helen was a horse show steward for Washington State Horsemen and the Northeast. A past member of the Inland Empire Arabian Horse Club. She was an active member of the North Idaho Dog Training Club. Helen is survived by her husband David; son Darin and daughter Christine. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to SCRAPS of Spokane or a . Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019