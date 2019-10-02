Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Dietrich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIETRICH, Helen (100) 1918 - 2019 Helen Dietrich was born to Philip and Margaret (Jurek) Rau, in Benton County, Minnesota. Helen was the 9th of 14 children. She married Donald Dietrich (Doc) in Minnesota and they celebrated 63 years of marriage before he died in 2002. They moved to Washington State during World War II when her husband began working for the Northern Pacific Railroad. Helen and Doc lived in Gibbon, Prosser, and Tacoma WA before moving to Spokane where she has lived for the past 65 years. After moving to Spokane, she worked in the Cosmetic Department at the downtown Crescent Store for over 20 years. When Helen and Doc retired in 1978, they wintered in Yuma, AZ and played golf year-round. Another past time was ballroom dancing. In addition, Helen loved playing cards and Bingo at the Hillyard Senior Center. In September, playing bingo, she won three times including one black out. Last December, with her friends and family, Helen celebrated her 100th birthday. She is survived by her sister, Lillian Brackebusch; her brother, William Rau; her four children, Diane Brown, Carol Bearup, Dale Dietrich and Linda Fredrickson; her grandchildren, Anthony (Karla) Dague, Michael (Cynthia) Dague, Brent (Anna) Bearup, Misty Brown, Andrea Bearup, and Kate (Brian) Ricter; as well as 10 great-grand-children; and one great-great grandchild (due January 2020). In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved Bichon Friese, Muffin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her sons-in-law Walter Brown, Jim Fredrickson, and Stuart Bearup; as well as five brothers and six sisters. Helen was a parishioner at St. Francis Xavier's Catholic Church since 1954. The funeral will be held Saturday, October 5, at 2 p.m., with viewing beginning at 1pm, at the Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Hillyard Senior Center, or the North Hospice House. Online condolences can be left at

