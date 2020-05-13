Helen E. COHORN
1927 - 2020
COHORN, Helen E. It is with great sadness that the family of Helen E. Cohorn announces her passing on May 6, 2020 at the age of 92. Helen was born on September 26, 1927 in Rockford, WA. She went to school in Chester and later graduated from West Valley High School. Helen moved from Chester to Chattaroy, WA in 1956 where she lived at the same address for 64 years. She enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends and many games with her family. Everyone who knew her knew she was competitive and loved to win. Helen also enjoyed fishing and was a dedicated Gonzaga and Seahawk fan. Helen married Dalton C. Cohorn in 1971 who preceded her in death. Helen is survived by her three children: Helen "Tootsie" Keller, Clyde and Marilyn Hegel, and Bonnie Weaver. She had seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. To sign Helen's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
