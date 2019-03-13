Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen E. HODGSON. View Sign

HODGSON, Helen E. (Age 91) Helen Elizabeth Hodgson (Neace) went to meet her savior Christ Jesus on March 5, 2019, with family at her side while in the amazing care at A Better View Adult Family Home. Lori and her team, as well as Hospice of Spokane, will forever be appreciated by Helen's family for their gentle and loving care of their mother. Helen was born in Endicott, WA and grew up on a ranch in Benge, WA. She lived the majority of her life in Chattaroy, WA. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Loy (Hoke) Hodgson, parents Stanley and Elsie Neace, brother Stanley Neace, and infant son Darryl Hodgson. She is survived by her children Delbert (Jeanette) Hodgson, Darlene (Dick) Ziehnert, Kristina (Bruce) Hodgson; her sister Phyllis (Donald) Bennett; seven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren, and extended family. Helen was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than watching their sports and other activities as well as having family gatherings. Helen attended Peaceful Valley Church where a memorial service will be held Sunday, March 17 at 3:00. The address is 201 Allen Rd., Elk, WA. In lieu of flowers, please give memorial gifts to the church.

HODGSON, Helen E. (Age 91) Helen Elizabeth Hodgson (Neace) went to meet her savior Christ Jesus on March 5, 2019, with family at her side while in the amazing care at A Better View Adult Family Home. Lori and her team, as well as Hospice of Spokane, will forever be appreciated by Helen's family for their gentle and loving care of their mother. Helen was born in Endicott, WA and grew up on a ranch in Benge, WA. She lived the majority of her life in Chattaroy, WA. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Loy (Hoke) Hodgson, parents Stanley and Elsie Neace, brother Stanley Neace, and infant son Darryl Hodgson. She is survived by her children Delbert (Jeanette) Hodgson, Darlene (Dick) Ziehnert, Kristina (Bruce) Hodgson; her sister Phyllis (Donald) Bennett; seven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren, and extended family. Helen was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than watching their sports and other activities as well as having family gatherings. Helen attended Peaceful Valley Church where a memorial service will be held Sunday, March 17 at 3:00. The address is 201 Allen Rd., Elk, WA. In lieu of flowers, please give memorial gifts to the church. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2019

