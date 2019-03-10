Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen E. INGRAM. View Sign

INGRAM, Helen E. (Age 96) Helen was born in Hartline, WA on January 18, 1923. She grew up on a wheat farm with sisters, Vesta and Eileen. Helen's ("Boots" as family lovingly called her) chore growing up on the farm was tending the chickens and walking a mile long driveway to the mailbox. The family eventually relocated to Spokane where she graduated from West Valley High School. Helen met her husband of 65 years, Troy, while he was serving the military and about to leave for service in WWII. During that time, they exchanged letters from war zones such as Rome and North Africa. When the war ended, they married according to plan upon his return in August 1946. Helen loved music and could play the piano by ear. She also loved to dance. She worked as a telephone operator for many years as well as for Sears Roebuck in catalog sales. Helen is survived by son Darrell Ingram (Sandi) and daughter Sandy Bayley (Randy); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. We wish to thank the wonderful staff at Riverview Terrace for their many years of fine care. We'll miss Boot's great sense of humor, contagious laugh, strength in the Lord and love of family. Helen and Troy always said, "When we get to heaven, we'll look each other up!" There's no better day to reunite their love affair than on Valentine's Day.

