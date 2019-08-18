Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Elaine (Davis) COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOK, Helen Elaine (Davis) Helen Elaine Davis Cook "Hel Cook" September 4, 1920- August 14, 2019 Helen was born in Trenary, Michigan, to Vance Bowman Davis and Elizabeth Scott Elliot Davis. She was born in the living room of the family home - the fourth of six children. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John Albert Cook, her brother, Jack Pew and her beloved sister, Ruth Barton. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Liebner and Irma Elmore; her brother William Davis (Betty); son John Vance Cook (Kathy); daughters, Elizabeth Ann Murphy (Tom) and Linda Janine Magee (Ron); her three grandchildren, Michael Cook (Sam), Kelli Rushton (Anthony), and Scotti King (Michael Warren); six great-grandchildren, Brennen Ellis, Cameron Cook, Ireland and Isiah Martin, Araya and Amira Rushton, and many nieces and nephews. Helen graduated from Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo, Michigan. After earning her R.N. degree, she went to St. Petersburg, Florida to pursue her nursing career. There she met a handsome young serviceman, John Albert Cook, whom she married. They spent the next 38 years together living in Colorado, Washington State, and Spain. When John retired from the Air Force in 1966, they purchased a house with a large garden area in Cheney, Washington. John died unexpectedly in 1980. Helen stayed in Cheney and never remarried. Helen retired from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, WA. Over the next 30-plus years, Helen spent many pleasurable hours working in her garden. "Helen's Garden" was a favorite spot for all her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime proud member of the Cheney Garden Club. She volunteered for many years at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, and was an avid birder. She also volunteered at the Cheney Museum. She travelled to Australia and Alaska and made many trips back to Michigan to visit her family. For the last five years Helen was a well-loved resident of Cheney Assisted Living. She shared her wit and sense of humor with residents and staff, endearing herself to all. Hospice was involved in making her last weeks comfortable and she died peacefully in her sleep. Helen had chosen to donate her body to science, which is fitting, as she was not one to let anything go to waste. No memorial is planned at this time.

