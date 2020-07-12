ELDENBURG, Helen (Age 98) In loving memory of Helen Louise Eldenburg (Kirk). She passed in peace with her family by her side on July 5th. Helen was born to Chester and Blanche Kirk in Spokane. She spent the first seven years of her life in Hughendon, Alberta. When her father became ill with TB, her family moved to California where he could receive treatment. Helen was ten years old when her father died. After his death she and her mother moved back to Spokane to live with her grandmother. Helen married her husband William P Eldenburg in 1944. They were married for sixty-eight years until his passing in 2009. They enjoyed ballroom dancing, golf, travel, especially cruises, and their Lake cabin. Helen is a graduate of North Central High School where she was associate editor of the school paper and the Tamarack yearbook. At Washington State College she majored in journalism and business, was a reporter for the Evergreen, and a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Helen worked as a comptometer operator for the Defense Plant Corporation, later working for Union Oil, and eventually Spokane School District. Helen retired as the Director of Classified Personnel. She worked there for 20 years until her retirement. Helen was a member of Alpha Chi Omega, Diakonia, Ham on Regal, Manito Country Club, PEO chapter EQ, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Women of the Shrine, and Women of Water Power. She was an accomplished accordionist, playing until recently and was a member of the Spokane Accordion Ensemble. She played in many concerts and loved performing. She traveled to many accordion festivals and competitions. Helen loved people and had many lifelong friends. She was involved in many civic organizations and enjoyed being involved in her community. She was a strong woman who was able to live independently until her passing. She resided at Rockwood South for the past twelve years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Helen is survived by her son Rick Eldenburg and his wife Karen. Her granddaughter Bonnie Dietrich and husband Thomas, grandson Robby Eldenburg, and great-grandson Nolan Dietrich. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Helen's name to Diakonia ( Lutheran Community Services). A Memorial will be held at a later date.



