BOOTS, Helen Elisabeth (Babb ) Helen Elisabeth (Babb) Boots, 98, lifelong resident of the Cheney area, died March 3, 2019 at her home in Cheney. Mrs. Boots was born on the family farm, SE of Cheney, January 26th 1921 to area pioneers, John and Eunice (Sperry) Babb. She lived on the family farm, attended the local one room school, then Cheney High School. Later she attended Eastern Washington College of Education and worked for then Governor Clarence D. Martin as his secretary until her entry into the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps and later the Women's Army Corps in 1943. While in the service, Helen served with the 9205 Technical Service Unit and the 9th Service Command with Special Assignment. Shortly after her discharge December 1945, Helen married R. Garnett Boots on February 8, 1946. They lived in Plaza for three years before moving to Cheney. Helen taught in the pre-school program at Eastern while she finished her teaching degree and later taught for 22 years for the Medical Lake School District at Eastern State Hospital's Juvenile classrooms, the Maximum Security Boys section and later at Lakeland Village as the Home Training instructor. Mrs. Boots was a life member of the American Legion, and American Legion Auxiliary, having served, among other offices, as state President. She was a life time member of East Cheney Grange, Washington State Grange and the National Grange, having served at the local and state levels. She belonged to the Cheney Cemetery Association, having spent many years caring for several cemeteries in the Cheney area. She was also a member of the Babb Family Association, DAR, Alpha Delta Kappa, Council for Exceptional Children, and Spokane Home Economics Association. For many years she assisted with the Spokane VA Homeless program and was the secretary for the Spokane County Veterans Board. Also, she was a very proud member of the Women's Army Corp Veterans Association and is listed in the Women's in Service Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Mrs. Boots is survived by her children, John (Barbara) Boots of Cheney, and Mary (Dale) Davis of Lacey. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Elisa (Craig) Price of Tacoma, Robert (Paula) Davis of Anchorage, Beth (Travis) Lloyd of Cheney, and Sara (Tristen) Lawson of Black Diamond and great-grandchildren: Christian Price of Chicago, Payton Price of Tacoma, Tyson Park of Cheney, Madison Payne and Bralyn Payne of Cheney and Jensan Lawson of Black Diamond. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Garnett Boots and her brother John Babb. She is also survived by many close and loving nieces and nephews and their families. She will be missed. Her funeral will be held Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 2pm at the Cheney Funeral Chapel, 1632 W. 1st St., Cheney, WA. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. Memorial donations may be sent in honor of Helen to the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation, 3450 Founders Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268 or by calling 317-569-4500, or the Cheney Cemetery Association, P.O Box 461, Cheney, WA 99004. Online guestbook at

