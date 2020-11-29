COOLEY, Helen Esther Helen Esther Cooley passed from this earthy life on November 21, 2020. She was born on her grandparents homestead seven miles southwest of Hinton, Oklahoma over 100 years ago. She had an idyllic childhood surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She met Gilbert Lee Cooley during high school in Hinton. They became sweethearts for life and were married on September 1st, 1940. WWII saw Gilbert stationed with the Navy in Pasco, WA. All three of their children were born in Pasco. They fell in love with the Pacific NW and became lifelong residents of Washington State. In 1954 they moved both their family and business to Spokane, WA. Powers Candy and Nut company flourished in Spokane and became a widely known brand under Gilbert, with Helen always at his side. Helen was extremely active in the community doing volunteer work as well, being involved in multiple organizations. She was actively involved with Beta Sigma Phi, Girl Scouts, Eastern Star, Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Daughters of the Nile, the Exchange Club of Spokane, and Millwood Presbyterian Church. A faithful member of Millwood Presbyterian Church since 1955, she served in multiple capacities. She was a Sunday school teacher, Director of Children's Programs, Director of Worship and Music, an active Choir Member, a Deacon and the first female Elder. She was a life long learner. She attended Southwestern Teachers College in Weatherford, OK and later attended Whitworth College in an attempt to finish her BA in History. She was a voracious reader until her death, so much so that Gilbert used to comment, "she never met a word she didn't like. The Greater Spokane Community and her involvement in it was incredibly important to her. Helen and Gilbert travelled extensively through the business of Powers Candy and Nut. They also enjoyed multiple cruises with friends for pleasure. They owned a summer cabin at Coeur D'Alene Lake where many fond memories were made as a family. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved brother and sister-in-law, and her husband of 60 years. Helen is survived by her three children, Carole Ann (Phelps) Korff (Ervin), John Gilbert Cooley (Janice), and Mary Helen Stark (Thomas). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Christopher Phelps, Patrick and Jason Cooley, Larisa and Nicholas Stark and Kristen (Stark) Meier. She leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren that loved her dearly, three beloved nephews and their families. Helen was often heard saying, "I have lived a blessed life". We have heard over and over again that she was a blessing to so many people. She was certain that her family in heaven was tired of waiting for her and she was ready to "fly away home" in her red shoes. She will be greatly missed by her family. Ball and Dodd Funeral Home in North Spokane is in charge of funeral and graveside arrangements. Due to the Corona Virus a private interment service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Hospice of Spokane for the palliative care they provided during her last weeks on earth. And to all the staff at Evergreen Fountains Retirement Community that knew and loved our mother we are forever grateful for all their care over the years. Because of the Corona Virus threat we live under now, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Millwood Presbyterian Church (3223 N. Marguerite Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99212), Vanessa Behan (2230 E. Sprague, Spokane, WA 99202), Shriners Hospital for Children
(911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204), The Gilbert and Helen E. Cooley Scholarship EWU Foundation (EWU Foundation 102 HAR, Cheney, WA 99004), or Hospice of Spokane (121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202).