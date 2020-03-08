JANTZ, Helen J. (Sinkey) (Age 79) Passed away after a short battle with cancer on January 8, 2020 at her home in Davenport, WA. Helen was born September 28, 1940 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She lived in Michigan and Hayden Lake during her early years. In the 7th grade, her family moved to Davenport, WA. Helen graduated from Davenport High School (1959) and married her high school sweetheart Donald Jantz in 1960. Don and Helen moved to the family farm north of Davenport. Together, they farmed for over 45 years and raised their three daughters; Kandee, Kathy and Kimberly. In 2006 they moved to town for their "retirement" years. Helen was very involved in and truly loved her Davenport community. She generously spent many hours volunteering with 4-H, judging at the Lincoln County Fair, the Pioneer Plod water station, and mentoring with the Davenport School District. She also worked at the local fabric store "Buttons & Bows", assistant taught with Sunshine Preschool and was an election board inspector. Helen was also a dedicated member of the Zion Lutheran Church and the Davenport Study Club. Helen spent her free time sewing, quilting, crafting, gardening, and watching Gonzaga men's basketball. But what she enjoyed most of all -was spending time with her family and friends. She cherished every visit and looked forward to each event and holiday. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and husband Donald Jantz, sister-in-law Joyce Stubbs and her husband Leonard, brother-in-law Kenneth Jantz and his wife Carolee, and sister-in-law Doris Jantz. Helen is survived by her three daughters Kandee Sabo, Kathy (and Robert) Rhodes and Kimberly (and Darren) Hansen, granddaughters Sydney Lundeen, Kylee Sabo and Karley Sabo, brother Gary (and Carol) Sinkey, brother-in-law Jerry Jantz as well as cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport, WA on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 am. Donations in remembrance of Helen can be made to the Lincoln Hospital Foundation, Foundation for Davenport School Scholarship fund, the Davenport Library Fund and Zion Lutheran Church. Memories and sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com for the Jantz family. Helen's family wishes to express their immense gratitude for the care and support from caregivers, Assured Hospice of Moses Lake, family and friends during her illness.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020