Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JAMES, Helen ( Age 97) We lost the matriarch of our family, the last of our "Greatest Generation", Helen Mariana Anderson James. She went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019. Helen was a true Coeur d'Alene girl, born to Mary and Gar Anderson Sr. on July 10, 1921 at the family home at 314 S. 14th St. Helen spent the summers of her youth at Sanders Beach on Lake Coeur d'Alene with her older sister, Gertrude, and younger brother, Gar, both of whom have predeceased her. Helen fell in love with a young, handsome Coeur d'Alene man, Vernon "Tootie" James, and they were married for 69 years until his passing on December 16, 2009. Helen is survived by her three sons, Robert (Nancy), Richard (Nancy), and Randell (Mary); seven grandchildren, Kristi Clark, Jeffrey James (Jani), Trent James (Beth), Scott James (Christi), Ben James (Stephanie), Loni James, and Will James (Lauren); 14 great-grandchildren, Ryan James, Aaron James (Tatiana), Hannah James, Alexander James, Madeline Mendoza (Richard), Genny James, Emma James, Ryen James, Jessie James, Jayden James, Tessa James, Jack James, Andrew James, and Samuel James; and three great-great-grandchildren, Lily James, Jemma James, and Isaiah James; and many nieces and nephews. Nothing pleased Helen more than sharing get-togethers with her loving family. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and love of the Big Band music of the forties, which Tootie played on his trumpet in various bands for many years. She loved to spend time on the North Fork of the Coeur d'Alene River and spent many family vacations at the old CCC Ranger Cabin on Skookum Creek. She maintained her wonderful sense of humor right through her last days. Helen loved the Lord and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for close to 70 years. She lived most of her life in Coeur d'Alene except for a number of years in Spokane. She worked with Tootie at KZUN and KVNI Radio stations until she retired. She lived at Avondale Golf course and Leisure Park for several years before moving to The Terrace at Orchard Ridge Assisted Living (Coeur d'Alene Homes). A special thanks to nieces Gayle Goodsen and Vendla Wilkins for their thoughtful visits and loving help over the last several years. Also, a special thanks to the nursing staff at LaCrosse Health and Rehab Center for their wonderful care the last few weeks of her life. The visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d'Alene Chapel. The memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Coeur d'Alene. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. YATES FUNERAL HOME is in care of the arrangements and you may visit Helen's online memorial and sign her guest book at

JAMES, Helen ( Age 97) We lost the matriarch of our family, the last of our "Greatest Generation", Helen Mariana Anderson James. She went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019. Helen was a true Coeur d'Alene girl, born to Mary and Gar Anderson Sr. on July 10, 1921 at the family home at 314 S. 14th St. Helen spent the summers of her youth at Sanders Beach on Lake Coeur d'Alene with her older sister, Gertrude, and younger brother, Gar, both of whom have predeceased her. Helen fell in love with a young, handsome Coeur d'Alene man, Vernon "Tootie" James, and they were married for 69 years until his passing on December 16, 2009. Helen is survived by her three sons, Robert (Nancy), Richard (Nancy), and Randell (Mary); seven grandchildren, Kristi Clark, Jeffrey James (Jani), Trent James (Beth), Scott James (Christi), Ben James (Stephanie), Loni James, and Will James (Lauren); 14 great-grandchildren, Ryan James, Aaron James (Tatiana), Hannah James, Alexander James, Madeline Mendoza (Richard), Genny James, Emma James, Ryen James, Jessie James, Jayden James, Tessa James, Jack James, Andrew James, and Samuel James; and three great-great-grandchildren, Lily James, Jemma James, and Isaiah James; and many nieces and nephews. Nothing pleased Helen more than sharing get-togethers with her loving family. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and love of the Big Band music of the forties, which Tootie played on his trumpet in various bands for many years. She loved to spend time on the North Fork of the Coeur d'Alene River and spent many family vacations at the old CCC Ranger Cabin on Skookum Creek. She maintained her wonderful sense of humor right through her last days. Helen loved the Lord and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for close to 70 years. She lived most of her life in Coeur d'Alene except for a number of years in Spokane. She worked with Tootie at KZUN and KVNI Radio stations until she retired. She lived at Avondale Golf course and Leisure Park for several years before moving to The Terrace at Orchard Ridge Assisted Living (Coeur d'Alene Homes). A special thanks to nieces Gayle Goodsen and Vendla Wilkins for their thoughtful visits and loving help over the last several years. Also, a special thanks to the nursing staff at LaCrosse Health and Rehab Center for their wonderful care the last few weeks of her life. The visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d'Alene Chapel. The memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Coeur d'Alene. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. YATES FUNERAL HOME is in care of the arrangements and you may visit Helen's online memorial and sign her guest book at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory

744 N 4Th St

Coeur D Alene , ID 83814

(208) 664-3151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close