MARSHALL, Helen Joan (Age 87) Helen Joan Marshall passed away on April 9, 2020 at her home in Spokane Valley, WA due to a long journey with Dementia. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Larry Marshall, her parents Nels J. and Dorothy Nelson, her brothers Larry and Nels (Nubby) Nelson and granddaughter Jennifer Joan Lucas. She is survived by her son Danial Marshall (Debbie); and daughters Kathy McLain (Charlie), Julie Campbell (Scott), Sharon Lucas (Larry) and Sandy Christiansen (Dave); 12 grandchildren, John Marshall, Danelle Vigh, Katrina Ratkovich, Lisa Garcia, Debra Grisafe, Drew Lucas, David Marshall, Scott Campbell, Tony McLain, Ryan Campbell, Matthew Christiansen and Alicia Christiansen; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Helen was born in January of 1933 in Deer Lodge Montana; she grew up in Spokane, WA. where she graduated from West Valley High School. Helen met and married her husband Larry of 43 years; she stayed at home raising her five children, which was more than a full time job. Helen had many friends and a smile for everyone. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all. A memorial will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020