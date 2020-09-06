1/2
Helen KREUTZ
1924 - 2020
KREUTZ, Helen May 12, 1924 - September 1, 2020. God, our Heavenly Father, embraced another good person with Eternal Life the afternoon of Monday, September 1st. Helen died at Cornerstone Court. She was in a peaceful slumber when she left this heavenly earth. The daughter of Joseph Skok, and Annie Salokar. She was one in a family of fifteen children from Valley WA. She completed her elementary education at Jump off Joe, and High school at Valley. She went on to nursing school. After finishing she worked in various hospitals in the area, with time down in Sacramento. Helen is survived by her son Thomas J.; her sister Betty J.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse; Thomas S. Kreutz; her daughters Karen S. Thornton, Diane M. Pickette and Laurie K. Walls; her son-in-law B. Shane Thornton; her siblings Louis, Mamie, Agnes, Joseph, John, Jasper, Peter, Frank, Phillip, Nicholas, Sr. Anne, Fr. Charles and Willa, whom are all with her in eternal life. Funeral Mass will be celebrated September 9, at 11 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4420 N. Jefferson, Spokane. At 12:30 she will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery with her husband and girls. 7200 N. Wall. Due to Covid restrictions, space will be limited. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
SEP
9
Burial
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
