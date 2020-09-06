KREUTZ, Helen May 12, 1924 - September 1, 2020. God, our Heavenly Father, embraced another good person with Eternal Life the afternoon of Monday, September 1st. Helen died at Cornerstone Court. She was in a peaceful slumber when she left this heavenly earth. The daughter of Joseph Skok, and Annie Salokar. She was one in a family of fifteen children from Valley WA. She completed her elementary education at Jump off Joe, and High school at Valley. She went on to nursing school. After finishing she worked in various hospitals in the area, with time down in Sacramento. Helen is survived by her son Thomas J.; her sister Betty J.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse; Thomas S. Kreutz; her daughters Karen S. Thornton, Diane M. Pickette and Laurie K. Walls; her son-in-law B. Shane Thornton; her siblings Louis, Mamie, Agnes, Joseph, John, Jasper, Peter, Frank, Phillip, Nicholas, Sr. Anne, Fr. Charles and Willa, whom are all with her in eternal life. Funeral Mass will be celebrated September 9, at 11 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4420 N. Jefferson, Spokane. At 12:30 she will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery with her husband and girls. 7200 N. Wall. Due to Covid restrictions, space will be limited. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
