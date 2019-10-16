Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen L. McLAUGHLIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McLAUGHLIN, Helen L. (Age 89) September 3, 1930 - October 11, 2019 Helen passed away October 11, 2019 of natural causes stemming from several health issues. Born in New England, ND, her family moved to Montana and on to Spokane when she was a young teen. She had ten siblings who have all passed away. She went to Holy Names High School and was married to Tom McLaughlin 66 years before he passed away in 2013. They had six children, sons David and Gary preceded them in death. She worked in retail at a local drug store and the old Crescent department store for many years. She last worked at the old Spokane Coliseum and the ball park. She loved gardening and everyone who passed by her yard always commented on her beautiful flowers. She was a long time member of Assumption parish as well as part of the VA chapel family. Helen also loved to cook and host big family dinners. She was always searching out recipes to try out and everyone was invited. Her family extended out enormously to their friends and her children's friends. Crocheting was also one of her favorite pastimes. She is survived by her sons, Ron and John McLaughlin, daughters Sue Phares and Lorrie McLaughlin, granddaughter Kassie Wilponen whom they were delighted to raise. Also surviving her are grandkids; Tiffany, Melissa, Patrick, Jennifer, Christopher, Erin, Lindsay, Chelsea, Kori, Shelly, and numerous great-grandkids. She also has two sisters-in-law, Wilma Snyder and Peggy McLaughlin. Funeral services will be held at Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, October 18th at 11 a.m.

