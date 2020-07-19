GHERI, Helen M. Helen M. Gheri, born June 5th, 1923, to John and Helen Kirsner in Schwabmunchen, Germany. She met John Gheri while he was stationed in Germany, serving in the Air Force. They enjoyed traveling and skiing all over Europe. In September of 1951 they married. In March of 1952 they came to the United States where they were stationed in Bangor, Maine. In July of 1959 they were transferred to Fairchild AFB. Helen lost her beloved John in August of 1995. Helen filled her days with volunteering at the Holy Family Hospital gift shop for 48 years... she loved and enjoyed the people she met while volunteering there. One of Helen's biggest enjoyments was entertaining her close friends and sharing her wonderful home, and her amazing baked cookies and cakes. Also, Helen loved her yard and tending to her flowers. She was also a longtime member of the German Edelweiss Club. Helen was deeply loved and will be missed my many. Helen is preceded in death by husband, John, and adopted daughter Cathy. A Graveside service will be held at Holy Cross, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. We ask that you please take precautions of the Covid-19 virus and wear a mask. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com
