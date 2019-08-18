Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen MacGREGOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MacGREGOR, Helen May 2, 1927 - June 8, 2019 Helen was born in Colville, to Elmer and Martha Gilbert and passed away in Spokane at the age of 92. She was one of seven children. When her father learned it was his fourth girl in a row, he was known to have quipped "oh hell no, not another girl" and that is why they named her Helen. Her early years were spent growing up with her brothers and sisters at the family dairy farm sharing adventures and chores. She had an early introduction into civil service. During WWII at age 16 she and her cousin Ole Mae were trained and posted at a couple of National Forest Service fire lookouts for two summers. Besides their duties they were trained to look for enemy planes and incendiary balloons. Then, in 1945 she was accepted in the government Cadet Nurses Corp, attended WSU, transferring to St. Luke's Hospital School of nursing and graduating Valedictorian. She began her career as an RN at St Luke's Hospital, followed by Spokane County Public Health Nurse, retiring from Rockwood Clinic. Helen was married to Claude Myhre in 1947 they had three sons together; Thomas Myhre (deceased), Michael Myhre and Randall Myhre, they divorced in 1963. She married Alistair MacGregor in 1966. They spent their leisure time traveling to many countries, enjoyed Scottish Country dancing, active in the St. Andrew's Society, Masonic Temple and Shrine organizations. They also enjoyed being part of the Spokane and Selkirk ski clubs. Helen was also active in St. Luke's nursing alumni, the scholarship board for WSU and Spokane Community College, was one of the original "Women of the Water Power" (aka Avista) and still participated as recent as this year. Helen was proud of being an original volunteer at C.O.P.S. NW serving nearly 20 years. She was quite the story teller, enjoyed caring for her beautiful flowers, her many friends and neighbors at Kings Point. She is lovingly remembered by her sons and family, Michael Myhre (Debra), Randy Myhre (Holly Bishop), brothers Jerry Gilbert (JoAnne) and Everett Gilbert (Melvina), grandchildren; Aaron Myhre (Lyndsey) and Brita Frost (Tyler) and her great-grandchildren. To honor Helen join us for an informal reception on August 28th from 4:30-6:30pm at Kalispel Golf & Country Club, 2010 W. Waikiki Rd.

