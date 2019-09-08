Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Memorial service 2:00 PM Emmanuel Presbyterian Church 1926 W Chelan Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SWISHER, Helen Mae (Age 92) A 72 year resident of Spokane, Mrs. Swisher died on August 24th, 2019, at home. Born in Belleville, IL, she came to Spokane in 1947 as the bride of Joseph L. Swisher, who was stationed at Fairchild AFB. She attended Washington University of Fine Arts, St. Louis, MO. She was a real estate sales person for Pacific Realty in the 1950s and worked several years for Lincoln First Federal Savings and Loan Assn., Northwest Blvd. Branch. She was a member of the International Porcelain Art Teachers, traveling throughout many states and Canada teaching porcelain techniques; also, the Washington State World Organization of China Painters, of which she was a Past State President and Past President of Spokane Porcelain Artist Club; Belleville Illinois Chapter 423 Order of the Eastern Star, Spokane El Karnak Temple #6 Daughters of the Nile; Chapter GK, International Chapter P.E.O.; American Field Service, Spokane Knife and Fork; Corbin Senior Center; Emmanuel Presbyterian Church; Past President Sundance Sunrisers Ladies Golf Club. Her husband, Joseph L. Swisher, preceded her in death in September 1982. Survivors include her daughter, Becci Christensen; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 1926 W. Chelan, Spokane, WA, at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 16th, 2019, with Rev. James Burford officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Hospice of Spokane, or to a charity of donor's choice as you know Helen supported. Helen's remains will be laid to rest with her husband, Joseph, at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR. Guestbook at:

