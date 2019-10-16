Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Mae WALKER. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

WALKER, Helen Mae (Age 96) Crossed over peacefully holding hands with her daughter and surrounded by family on October 13, 2019. She was born, May 16, 1923 to Verda and Ernest Coffee in Great Bend, KS, the 7th and sole survivor of 12 children. Helen took great joy in her many nieces and nephews, who loved her generously and showed it. Living through the Dust Bowl and the Depression of the 30's, Helen was a determined survivor, also overcoming breast cancer. A 1941 graduate of Great Bend High School, she excelled in acapella choir and home economics. She then moved to Tulsa, OK, where she met her husband of 60 years, Ben Walker. She was a long-distance phone operator during WWII, and a sales clerk at the Brown & Duncan Department Store. Their first daughter, Ruthann, was born in Tulsa, before they moved to Colfax, WA in 1949. Helen worked at the dry cleaners there, as well as at the local pea processing plant. She was later secretary at the family business, Ben's Body Shop, for many years. Their second daughter, Linda, was born and raised in Colfax. Ruthann blessed Helen with twin grandchildren, who she doted on endlessly. Her latest passion was her great-grandson, Camden, whom she was able to see graduate from Ferris High School and begin college at EWU this fall. Helen enjoyed ceramics, golf, bowling, and fishing. Since 1964, Helen and her family thrived on times at their lake home at Bunker's Resort on Williams Lake, making many lifelong friendships. After Ben's passing in 2002, she relocated to Spokane to be closer to her daughters, but still considered Colfax to be "home". She enjoyed working in her yard, classic country music, playing games with friends, and especially sitting on her deck, visiting with neighbors. She became a favorite to all that came to know her. She was a fervent crafter, especially known for her ceramics and later, her painted birdhouses. Helen was able to remain in her home until her passing because of the loving care provided by her daughter, Linda. We are all profoundly grateful for her efforts. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Walker Kayne (Richard), her granddaughter, Vonda Atkins (Craig), her great-grandson, Camden Atkins, all of Spokane; dozens of beloved nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her daughter, Ruthann Walker Dunn; and her grandson, Bob Dunn Jr. Visitation will be at Riplinger Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 9-4, and Saturday, October 19, 10-12. A graveside service is scheduled at Riverside Memorial Park, 211 N Government Way, Spokane, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Nov 2nd at Cascade Manufactured Home Community Clubhouse, at 2:00 p.m., 2311 W. 16th Avenue, Spokane. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their flawless care and compassion. Guestbook:

WALKER, Helen Mae (Age 96) Crossed over peacefully holding hands with her daughter and surrounded by family on October 13, 2019. She was born, May 16, 1923 to Verda and Ernest Coffee in Great Bend, KS, the 7th and sole survivor of 12 children. Helen took great joy in her many nieces and nephews, who loved her generously and showed it. Living through the Dust Bowl and the Depression of the 30's, Helen was a determined survivor, also overcoming breast cancer. A 1941 graduate of Great Bend High School, she excelled in acapella choir and home economics. She then moved to Tulsa, OK, where she met her husband of 60 years, Ben Walker. She was a long-distance phone operator during WWII, and a sales clerk at the Brown & Duncan Department Store. Their first daughter, Ruthann, was born in Tulsa, before they moved to Colfax, WA in 1949. Helen worked at the dry cleaners there, as well as at the local pea processing plant. She was later secretary at the family business, Ben's Body Shop, for many years. Their second daughter, Linda, was born and raised in Colfax. Ruthann blessed Helen with twin grandchildren, who she doted on endlessly. Her latest passion was her great-grandson, Camden, whom she was able to see graduate from Ferris High School and begin college at EWU this fall. Helen enjoyed ceramics, golf, bowling, and fishing. Since 1964, Helen and her family thrived on times at their lake home at Bunker's Resort on Williams Lake, making many lifelong friendships. After Ben's passing in 2002, she relocated to Spokane to be closer to her daughters, but still considered Colfax to be "home". She enjoyed working in her yard, classic country music, playing games with friends, and especially sitting on her deck, visiting with neighbors. She became a favorite to all that came to know her. She was a fervent crafter, especially known for her ceramics and later, her painted birdhouses. Helen was able to remain in her home until her passing because of the loving care provided by her daughter, Linda. We are all profoundly grateful for her efforts. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Walker Kayne (Richard), her granddaughter, Vonda Atkins (Craig), her great-grandson, Camden Atkins, all of Spokane; dozens of beloved nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her daughter, Ruthann Walker Dunn; and her grandson, Bob Dunn Jr. Visitation will be at Riplinger Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 9-4, and Saturday, October 19, 10-12. A graveside service is scheduled at Riverside Memorial Park, 211 N Government Way, Spokane, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Nov 2nd at Cascade Manufactured Home Community Clubhouse, at 2:00 p.m., 2311 W. 16th Avenue, Spokane. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their flawless care and compassion. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close