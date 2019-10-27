WALKER, Helen Mae (Age 96) Passed peacefully surround-ed by family on October 13, 2019. Born May 16, 1923 to Verda and Ernest Coffee in Great Bend, KS, the 7th and sole survivor of 12 children. Living through the Dust Bowl and the Depression of the 30s, Helen was a determined survivor, also overcoming breast cancer. After graduating from Great Bend High School in 1941, she moved to Tulsa, OK, and met her husband of 60 years, Ben Walker. She was a long distance phone operator during WWII, and sales clerk at the Brown & Duncan Department Store. Their first daughter, Ruthann, was born in Tulsa, before they moved to Colfax, WA in 1949. Helen worked at the dry cleaners, the local pea processing plant, and later as secretary at the family business, Ben's Body Shop. Their second daughter, Linda, was born and raised in Colfax. Helen enjoyed ceramics, golf, bowling, fishing, and games. Helen and her family thrived on times at their lake home at Bunker's Resort on Williams Lake. After Ben's passing in 2002, she relocated to Spokane to be closer to her daughters, but still considered Colfax to be "home". She was a fervent crafter, known for her ceramics and her birdhouses. Helen was able to remain in her home until her passing because of the loving care provided by her daughter, Linda. We are profoundly grateful for her efforts. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Walker Kayne (Richard); her granddaughter, Vonda Atkins (Craig); her great-grandson, Camden Atkins all of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her daughter, Ruthann Walker Dunn; and her grandson, Bob Dunn Jr. A memorial celebration will be held on November 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Cascade Manufactured Home Community Clubhouse, 2311 W. 16th Ave., Spokane, WA. Guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019