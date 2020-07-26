KRUKE, Helen Marie (Age 87) Helen Marie Krupke passed away on July 22, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Helen was born on January 1, 1933 to Burdett and Susie Lightle in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her children, Theresa (Monty) Lindbloom, Gene (Joanne) Krupke, Susan (Dave) Hepton, Lynne Cordier and Jan (Tim) McCanna. Helen is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Harold E. Krupke (2008), son Rick Krupke, son-in-law George Cordier and two sisters. A private family graveside service will be held at Reardan Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com
for the Krupke family.