1/2
Helen Marie KRUPKE
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRUKE, Helen Marie (Age 87) Helen Marie Krupke passed away on July 22, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Helen was born on January 1, 1933 to Burdett and Susie Lightle in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her children, Theresa (Monty) Lindbloom, Gene (Joanne) Krupke, Susan (Dave) Hepton, Lynne Cordier and Jan (Tim) McCanna. Helen is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Harold E. Krupke (2008), son Rick Krupke, son-in-law George Cordier and two sisters. A private family graveside service will be held at Reardan Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Krupke family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strate Funeral Home
505 10th St
Davenport, WA 99122
5097254151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved