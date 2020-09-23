PIERCE, Helen Marie (Age 101) Entered into rest on September 18, 2020 at Good Samaritan in Spokane Valley, WA. Born in 1919 in Paha, WA, to Paul and Dora Plager, Helen moved with her family from Paha to Ritzville during her 6th grade year and graduated from Ritzville High School in 1936. Following High School, she attended Northwestern (Business) College, and then worked for Big Bend Electric in Ritzville until joining the Navy in 1944, during WWII. After boot camp in Bronx, NY, she was stationed in the Seattle area, where she served as Yeoman, Third Class, being discharged in February 1946. While in the Navy, she met and married Navy Pharmacist's Mate Walter 'Lee' Pierce. They moved to a home near Rogers High School in the early 50's, where she lived until age 95. Lee passed away in 2000. For decades Helen was a proud member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and Esther Circle. She enjoyed needle work, knitting afghans, and playing games pinochle, Yahtzee and all kinds of board games. For the past two years, Helen received loving care at her home at the Valley Good Samaritan. In addition to losing her husband Lee, Helen was also preceded in death by her son, Brent Pierce, who passed away in 2011, due to complications of ALS at the age of 58; by her parents; and by both siblings, sister-Norma Weber, and brother-Daryl Plager. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Monica Pierce of Spokane; daughter-in-law, Cyndee Pierce of Boise, ID; four grandchildren, Kelly Fernandez (Albert) of La Habra, CA; Coleen Spotts (Brian) of Knoxville, TN; Colton Pierce and Trevor Pierce of Boise, ID; four great-grandchildren, Drew and Alyssa Fernandez, and Addison and Ethan Spotts; numerous nieces and nephews, including, Sandra Knauer, Bob Weber, Mary Beth Ranney, and Paul Plager; also regarding grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Grandma Helen had dozens more, (probably 100s), who adopted her as their Grandma. A graveside service and interment with Military Honors is planned for Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery, with Pastor Beth Parks officiating. Memorials in her name may be made to the Good Samaritan Society or to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com