MILDES, Helen (Age 82) Helen Mildes, 82, of Chattaroy, WA, died peacefully in her favorite chair, at home Sunday, May 24th, 2020, with family members at her side. She was born on June 12, 1937 in Billings, Montana, to the late Ervin Oliver and Mabel Peterson, the youngest of two girls. In 1956, she met and married US Army soldier and postman Bob Mildes, of Spokane, WA. They were happily married 55 Years until his death in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Alice Nolte, of Post Falls, Idaho. One doesn't have to be a detective to get insight into who Helen was and what made her tick. Walking around her home of over 50 years is like watching a video of her life. Plants are thriving due to her love of gardening - visible both inside and outside of the house. She loved working on various projects of all kinds and all the more so if they were gifts for loved ones. She had a passion for sewing and many family members have memorial quilts or blankets with her stamp of love in every stitch. She excelled at baking and loved trying new recipes. She was an organized lady with many home tricks to make life a little easier each day. She was Martha Stewart without the jail sentence! Many a stray dog wandered onto her property and Helen cared for each and every one as her own. Visiting dogs were sure to get a treat from her kind hand. But of all the skills she possessed the greatest was her ability to love and forgive others. Hundreds of photos of those dearest to her heart from generations long ago to the current day are scattered throughout the house. She loved her family and it was evident not only in her words, but in her day to day actions. Hers was a Christ-like love for us all to follow. She drew her strength from God. She had reminders all over the house; a post-it scripture verse on the bathroom wall by the mirror, more verses on mailers that she kept and stuck in her desk drawer, on the kitchen window sill - it goes on and on. This was the greatest legacy she left behind for all her family and friends who still remain. Helen is survived by her children and their spouses Kathy and Bill Ianuzzi, Peggy and Rick Fournier, Vicky and Greg Rogers, and Rob and Colleen Mildes; her 10 grandchildren, Julie, Barry, Sarah, Jenna, Jackie, Peter, Lawrence, Lynley, Jessica and Becca; and her 15 great-grandchildren. The world lost the best Oma ever and she will be sorely and lovingly missed.



