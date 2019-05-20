Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Neorma (Styer) COMSTOCK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COMSTOCK, Helen Neorma (Styer) April 26, 1923 - May 1, 2019 Helen was born to Hazel and Royal Styer in Colome, South Dakota. She and her family moved to Palouse, Washington where she attended school. Helen married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Comstock and had three sons and later adopted a daughter. Helen and Bruce farmed outside of Potlatch, Idaho until 1983. Their retirement included travel, lots and lots of fishing trips, and snowbirding to Apache Junction, Arizona. In 2012, they moved off the farm and settled in Moscow, Idaho where they could still be near family and friends. After her husband's death in 2017, Helen moved to Spokane, Washington and lived at the Ridgeview care facility until her death. Helen's extended family was large. She grew up with seven brothers and one sister and the resulting group of nieces and nephews were a treasure to Helen. She made a point of remembering their special occasions and achievements and she is fondly remembered as "Auntie Helen." Helen loved to cook and her hospitality knew no bounds. She especially enjoyed hosting friends and families for meals and celebrations. Her grandchildren remember her fried chicken, her cinnamon rolls and cookies, and yummy pies of all kinds. Helen was active in her church throughout her life. She was known to Palouse kids as their Christian Youth Fellowship leader and later to Disciple of Christ churches throughout the Inland Northwest, the Chairperson of the Board governing Zephr Lodge Camp at Liberty Lake. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Douglas, Kenneth (Barbara) and Landy (Nancy), 12 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She is survived by four brothers (Stanley, Gene, Richard and Dennis Styer) and one sister (Joann Getz). She is preceded in death by her husband Bruce and her daughter Cindy and three brothers (Robert, Gerald, and Marvin Styer). A Celebration of Life will be held at Potlatch Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 24th at 2:00 PM. The service will be preceded by a graveside service at Freeze Cemetery at 12:30 PM.

COMSTOCK, Helen Neorma (Styer) April 26, 1923 - May 1, 2019 Helen was born to Hazel and Royal Styer in Colome, South Dakota. She and her family moved to Palouse, Washington where she attended school. Helen married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Comstock and had three sons and later adopted a daughter. Helen and Bruce farmed outside of Potlatch, Idaho until 1983. Their retirement included travel, lots and lots of fishing trips, and snowbirding to Apache Junction, Arizona. In 2012, they moved off the farm and settled in Moscow, Idaho where they could still be near family and friends. After her husband's death in 2017, Helen moved to Spokane, Washington and lived at the Ridgeview care facility until her death. Helen's extended family was large. She grew up with seven brothers and one sister and the resulting group of nieces and nephews were a treasure to Helen. She made a point of remembering their special occasions and achievements and she is fondly remembered as "Auntie Helen." Helen loved to cook and her hospitality knew no bounds. She especially enjoyed hosting friends and families for meals and celebrations. Her grandchildren remember her fried chicken, her cinnamon rolls and cookies, and yummy pies of all kinds. Helen was active in her church throughout her life. She was known to Palouse kids as their Christian Youth Fellowship leader and later to Disciple of Christ churches throughout the Inland Northwest, the Chairperson of the Board governing Zephr Lodge Camp at Liberty Lake. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Douglas, Kenneth (Barbara) and Landy (Nancy), 12 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She is survived by four brothers (Stanley, Gene, Richard and Dennis Styer) and one sister (Joann Getz). She is preceded in death by her husband Bruce and her daughter Cindy and three brothers (Robert, Gerald, and Marvin Styer). A Celebration of Life will be held at Potlatch Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 24th at 2:00 PM. The service will be preceded by a graveside service at Freeze Cemetery at 12:30 PM. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 20 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close