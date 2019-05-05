Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Patricia "Pat" HINNENKAMP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HINNENKAMP, Helen Patricia "Pat" Born Helen Patricia Hoey on August 8, 1926, in Abilene, Kansas. In 1940 she moved with her family to the Puget Sound area where she completed her schooling. In 1942 she moved to Portland, Oregon, and in 1946 married James L. (Tony) Gillespie. In 1949 Tony's work took them to Alaska, where they lived until 1971. For eight years Pat worked as a secretary for Northern Consolidated Airlines in Anchorage, then after earning a commercial pilot license and flight instructor rating she went to work as an instructor and charter pilot for Merrill Flight Service, where her husband was co-owner. When the business was sold, she opened Pat's Flying Service, also on Merrill Field, and continued working there as a flight instructor and charter pilot. In 1967 she was appointed Pilot Examiner by the FAA. She was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol. In 1971, after Tony's retirement due to ill health, they moved to Santa Rosa, CA., and two years later moved to Everett, WA., where Pat went to work for the WA Dept. of Labor and Industries. In 1979 the marriage ended and in 1980 she married Robert J. Hinnenkamp. In 1988, now retired, she and Bob moved to Spokane, where they resided at the time of her death. Survivors include her husband, Robert; a stepson Craig Hinnenkamp and step-daughter Lisa Fortney; sister, Malinda Zeilinger of Pacifica, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 8th at 11am.

