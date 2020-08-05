MUNTHER, Helen Ruth Ruth died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 31, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19. Ruth was born in Steptoe, WA on December 12, 1924 to Walter and Minnie Tinnel. Her family moved to Oregon but returned to Washington after her father passed away. She graduated from Oakesdale High School in a class of 13 students. In 1949, Ruth married Kenneth Cummings and they had three "WONDERFUL" children. They were together for over 20 years. In 1972, Ruth married Gunnar Munther, enjoying a wonderful life with him for 45 years. She worked for a food broker, Fenwick-Pickett as bookkeeping manager over 25 years. After her retirement she worked part time at the BOF doing their books. One of Ruth's favorite accomplishments was serving as a volunteer at Holy Family Hospital for several years. Ruth loved her family, friends, travel (especially cruises) and golf. She loved music especially listening to Gunnar play in the band. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Margaret Manley and Alice Beauchene, brother, Robert Tinnel, her husband Gunnar. She is survived by three children, Sandy Kruger (Paul), Nancy Wilson (Mike), and Gerry Cummings; three grandchildren, Aaron Kruger (Amanda), Eric Wilson (Cassandra) and David Wilson; and one great-grandchild Silas Wilson; and many nieces and nephews who loved her. A private funeral will be held at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8th, 9:30A.M. The service will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/BallandDodd/
and stored online for later viewing. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice
in Ruth's name.