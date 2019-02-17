Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Theresa (Petrettee) KOFMEHL. View Sign

KOFMEHL, Helen Theresa (Petrettee) Today we mourn the passing of Helen Theresa (Petrettee) Kofmehl. The mother of five, grandmother of thirteen and great-grandmother of soon to be eleven. She was the youngest and last living child of four children of Rafael Petretta and Anna Bianco, the American version, Ralph and Anna Petrettee. Born in 1933, she was raised as a member of St. Patrick's Parish, located in the northeast section of Spokane, within a tight knit neighborhood known as Hillyard. Raising her children where she grew up amongst such a loving family and close friends was a blessing. She was the epitome of a single working mother and leader of our family, ensuring we knew there was always a way to reach our goals no matter what the obstacles. Passing on life's lessons, the love of gardening and the outdoors to all that would listen. As a State employee, always a little outspoken and very determined, she helped employers develop low-cost training programs and matched workers with openings, receiving many awards as recognition of her accomplishments. Shortly after retirement, she spent 15 years in the Sunbird community of Chandler Arizona where she met many new friends, and enjoyed being a member of the Italian American club. Our sweet mom even brought her most recent neighbors in Coeur d'Alene Idaho back to their faith through group rosaries, prayers and holding offsite Masses lead by Fr. Flores of ST. Pius X of CDA. We admire her for her strength, dedication and love she showed us all. She will be missed more than anyone could imagine. Rosary service will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 5021 N. Nelson St; Spokane, Friday, February 22nd at 5PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 23rd at 11 AM also at St. Patrick's Church, followed by a burial ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall Street, Spokane, WA 99208.

